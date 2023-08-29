Share
Melania Trump Sticking by Husband After Mug Shot: 'Election Interference by His Political Rivals'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 29, 2023 at 2:51pm
Former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly standing by her man following former President Trump’s fourth round of indictments by the Biden administration and local Democratic prosecutors.

A source told People that Melania “shares her husband’s view — and anger — that most of these legal issues are ‘election interference by his political rivals.'”

Regarding the mug shot that Fulton County required Donald Trump to take last week following county District Attorney Fani Willis’ indictment, Melania Trump recognized that her husband was able to flip it to his advantage.

His expression in the picture is “sending both a f*** you message to his enemies, as well as a kiss to his flock,” the source said.

Trump used the mug shot from his fourth indictment to raise money for his campaign.

He parlayed the photo into $7.1 million in campaign donations in the days since he was booked on charges that he tried to interfere in Georgia’s election in 2020, Politico reported.

“On Friday alone, Trump raised $4.18 million, making it the single-highest 24-hour period of his campaign to date, according to a person familiar with the totals,” the report said.

One has to admire the New Yorker’s never-quit attitude.

In an interview last week, Tucker Carlson asked Trump, “How do you get indicted every week and stay cheerful?”

“I think it’s a lot easier because I’m so high in the polls, because it means the people get it,” the Republican responded.

Melania Trump reportedly also remains a source of calm amidst the storm.

“Melania is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump ‘calm and focused,’” a reported “Trump insider” told Page Six.

The person explained that although Trump is tough, his mounting legal issues have tested him.

“Friends whisper these last few weeks have been hard on Trump, and although he always presents a tough front, these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life,” the source said.

“Melania’s even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check,” the person said. “She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it.”

The source added that Trump eats breakfast daily with Melania Trump and their son Barron and that the former first lady “turns the news off at times, so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table.”

She also is said to be 100 percent supportive of Trump’s third presidential bid.

So it would seem the adversity, rather than spurring Melania Trump to seek a divorce, as some in the media have speculated or cheered on, appears to be bringing the former first couple closer together.

That’s not only good for them and their family, but good for the entire country, if the Trumps should reside once again at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Conversation