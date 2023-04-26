Parler Share
Melania Trump Turns 53 Years Old, Here's How She Is Celebrating: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  April 26, 2023 at 2:38pm
Former first lady Melania Trump was expected to celebrate her 53rd birthday on Wednesday with a quiet event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded by family.

People reported that the Slovenian-born wife of former President Donald Trump prefers to celebrate such occasions in the company of the people she knows best.

“Melania likes a low-key celebration with family,” a source close to the Trumps said. “If Donald is here, he will be joining the family to celebrate his wife’s birthday.”

It seems unlikely that the former first lady will venture away from the club and primary residence of her family for her birthday.

“She is comfortable and happy at Mar-a-Lago and is lucky that her family surrounds her,” another person said.

The first source added, “Despite what you hear, the Trumps are a close family.”

While Melania Trump might prefer to stay out of the spotlight, that did not stop numerous people from wishing her a happy birthday on Twitter throughout the day on Wednesday.

The second source told People that Donald Trump adores his wife of 18 years.

“Don’t be fooled by the former president’s outspoken manner and dominant influence on those around him,” the person stated. “He respects and admires his wife. … He wants to make Melania happy.”

Another source said Melania Trump is well-liked by the members of Mar-a-Lago.

“She is lovely and nice to everyone and not always as quiet as you think,” the person told People.

Melania Trump might take her son Barron on a vacation to Europe soon, according to another source cited by the publication.

The person also said the former first lady takes her role as a mother very seriously.

“Melania is in charge of Barron and his well-being and no matter what else is going on in her life, he plays the lead role,” the person said.

Barron turned 17 last month and generally remains out of the spotlight, even as his father has launched a bid for a second term in the White House.

Conversation