US First Lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC on November 24, 2025. The 25-foot concolor fir was grown at Korson's Tree Farms in Sidney Township, Michigan, and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House during the holiday season. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Decorations: Plenty of Americana and a Subtle Nod to Nancy Reagan

 By Jack Davis  December 1, 2025 at 8:25am
As America approaches its 250th birthday next year, the Trump White House is blending patriotism with a renewed celebration of home and family.

The White House on Monday gave its first look at first lady Melania Trump’s decorations, illuminating the theme “Home is Where the Heart Is,” according to Fox News.

“The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and business,” Melania Trump said. “The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings.”

“This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us,” she said. “After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities.”

“Every detail of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations was personally selected by Mrs. Trump to honor the heart of America and the theme ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is,’” the White House said, noting that overall, more than  25,000 feet of ribbon; more than 2,000 strands of light; more than 2,800 gold stars; more than 10,000 blue butterflies; and more than 700 feet of garland were used.

The Red Room features historic cranberry trees, which were a favorite of former first lady Nancy Reagan’s favorite holiday decoration — her favorite color was also red.

The room also celebrates Melania Trump’s “Fostering the Future” effort to improve the lives of foster children.

“Fostering the Future is a mission the first lady cares about deeply.  As we began discussing Christmas decorations, the butterfly emerged as a prominent theme, as it symbolizes renewal, resilience, and new beginnings for the foster care community,” Herve Pierre, who is Melania Trump’s “creative artist,” said.

“It was clear that the blue butterfly was the perfect choice to fulfill Mrs. Trump’s creative vision for her Christmas themed Be Best Room,” he said, adding that “Incorporating thousands of magnificent blue butterflies in the Red Room creates a vibrant and festive atmosphere that reflects the first lady’s style. This striking color combination captures the essence of the holiday spirit.”

“In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude,” a White House statement said, according to ABC. “These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is.”

A White House gingerbread house in the State Dining Room was built from 120 pounds of gingerbread.

“It is edible, but you cannot take a piece with you,” said Nick Clemens, a spokesperson for the first lady, said, according to USA Today.

The East Room features a patriotic theme with eagle ornaments and a red, white, and blue décor, Fox News noted.

“We are deeply honored that America250 is represented in this year’s White House holiday celebration,” an America250 representative said. “The decor and concept of the East Room highlights ‘America, Our Home,’ beautifully reflecting the spirit of unity, hope, and shared purpose that defines our nation.”


“As we enter a truly historic year leading up to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, this holiday season offers an opportunity to reflect on what connects us as Americans,” the representative said. “It’s also a moment to look ahead with excitement—to the many ways we’ll come together in the year ahead to honor our past, celebrate our present, and imagine our collective future.”

The White House will be open for tours beginning on Tuesday.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
