Melania Trump Viciously Attacked by Leftists Calling Her a 'Foreigner' Destroying US History

First lady Melania Trump was the victim of xenophobic attacks over the weekend because of her choices in a White House Rose Garden revamp.



That’s right, the so-called “tolerant left” viciously attacked Trump, a Slovenian immigrant who became a U.S. citizen in 2006, for having the audacity to cultivate the flora in the garden to her particular taste.

“Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening,” the first lady’s White House account tweeted Saturday with photos of the freshly updated garden.

“Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space.”

Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 22, 2020

The renovation was planned to upgrade and repair infrastructure, adding a paved walking path for better accessibility for people with disabilities and beautifying the garden with a focus on restoring it to its original 1962 glory that was first lady Jackie Kennedy’s vision.

The Rose Garden was established by first lady Ellen Axson Wilson in 1913 during her husband President Woodrow Wilson’s time in office and became a prominent space for political affairs after Kennedy’s overhaul.

Despite Trump’s desire to restore the garden to its original beauty, the barrage of hatred swiftly rained down on her because as President Donald Trump’s wife, she surely must have racist intent when selecting plants (so the leftists say).

Oh look at Melania’s renovated rose garden at the White House. Does anyone else see how the small bushes spell KKK in rows? pic.twitter.com/dAIA4LF4OG — Stone (@stonecold2050) August 22, 2020

This woman. In March, as Pandemic began, it was a tennis pavilion. Now, as +175,000 -and climbing- American lives and millions of livelihoods have been lost, she unveils new & NOT improved Rose Garden. She cut down Jackie’s trees!

I hope @DrBiden returns it to the way it was. https://t.co/zHC8wb0WRc — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 23, 2020

Chopping down the cherry trees because they’re symbols of honesty. Replacing the multicolored flowers because they’re symbols of diversity. Sidewalk installed because 45* can’t walk on grass. Don’t want him falling over into the WHITE ONLY flowerbed. pic.twitter.com/Ybnzx1HMKM — ForkingSickOfTheGOPHypocrisy (@scarebaby) August 22, 2020

@MelaniaTrump, a foreigner who got into the country illegally and can still barely speak English, a former soft porn model, has DESTROYED a century of American history in her #RoseGardenMassacre! @GOP @RealdonaldTrump — Frederick Franklin (@Frederi48599212) August 23, 2020

#RoseGardenMassacre @flotus The illegal immigrant destroyed the White House Rose Garden. SHE had no right to dismantle the historical garden, in words of your #RacistInChief: Go back to where you came from.

False Immigrant, Porn Star has no right to destroy 50+yr of 1st Ladies. — Gabby Pink (@GabbyPink4) August 23, 2020

One of the worst attacks came courtesy of longtime New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald, whose remarks were so vicious, his own establishment media colleagues chastised for him for making them, at least out loud.

“It is a destruction of our history, something no other First Lady would have had the gall to do,” Eichenwald wrote Saturday in a since-deleted tweet, according to Fox News.

“This is the first time I have been furious that @FLOTUS is a foreigner. She has no right to wreck our history.”

“Someone who has only been a citizen for less than 1/3 of her life should be reverent to America’s history, should honor our history, not decide her personal taste should rip it up,” he wrote in another tweet.

The best-selling author of “A Mind Unraveled” and, ironically, winner of the 2006 Ancil Payne Award for Ethics in Journalism was forced to apologize for his remarks by his fellow leftists from Al Jezeera and CNN. It has to be embarrassing when folks from those outlets say you went too far.

“This is a horrible anti-immigrant take, Kurt, and you should delete it and apologize,” journalist and Al Jazeera presenter Mehdi Hasan tweeted.

“Agree. @kurteichenwald this is xenophobic and wrong. It’s bigotry,” CNN’s Jake Tapper chimed in.

Agree. @kurteichenwald this is xenophobic and wrong. It’s bigotry. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 23, 2020

“.@kurteichenwals Citizen is citizen is citizen. Period. How long is irrelevant. Scoring Americans on that scale is xenophobic,” former media executive Mark Lukasiewicz tweeted.

.@kurteichenwals Citizen is citizen is citizen. Period. How long is irrelevant. Scoring Americans on that scale is xenophobic. — Mark Lukasiewicz (@DeanLuk) August 23, 2020

Eichenwald tweeted an apology Sunday but blamed poor wording, knowing he would be excused in a way that nobody on the right ever could.

“People may have misunderstood my point about Melania being a foreigner & ripping up plants put in place by almost 100 years of First Ladies,” he tweeted. “It was a complex point & I was wrong to say it. My point was, people who come to America should celebrate its history, not ignore it.”

“But I deleted the tweets. I did not have the ill-intent they seemed to have conveyed to so many,” Eichenwald added. “I should be more careful in what those types of words seem to imply. We all fail in our words at times, this was one of my times. I apologize.”

…I deleted the tweets. I did not have the ill-intent they seemed to have conveyed to so many. I should be more careful in what those types of words seem to imply. We all fail in our words at times, this was one of my times. I apologize. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 23, 2020

The objections to the first lady’s renovations are irrational and ridiculous, as those who lamented that trees planted decades ago were removed are apparently painfully unaware that they are living things and don’t last forever.

The layout that supposedly used the initials for the Ku Klux Klan is clearly just a stylish zigzag.

Those flowers that are so offensive because of their whiteness? They’re actually roses planted in honor of Pope John Paul II, and given that the first lady is Catholic and that the late pope was an outspoken ally of the U.S. in the fight against communism, are instead appropriately reverent.

Finally, considering that the renovations were paid for through private donations, this would otherwise be a non-story had it not thrown leftists into hysterics about racist dog whistles and dastardly immigrants ruining America as Eichenwald and others implied.

The left has become a parody of itself as it begins to believe its own nonsense about Trump being a white supremacist, maybe assuming the New York native who was a public figure and real estate mogul for decades successfully hid his racism from view all of that time.

Their paranoia has driven them to insanity as they look upon a garden and see hidden messages spelled out in bushes and white nationalism expressed in rose petals, all while simultaneously uttering xenophobic, hateful things about the first lady themselves.

Seeing such rampant paranoia, hypocrisy and racism among leftists, it’s starting to make sense why they’ve chosen former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris to be the Democratic ticket in the 2020 presidential election.

