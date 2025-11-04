Melania Trump Wins 'Patriot of the Year' Award

For most NFL fans, the “Patriot of the Year” probably goes to electric sophomore quarterback Drake Maye or head coach Mike Vrabel.

For everyone else, the phrase “Patriot of the Year” will conjure up a very, very different image.

On Tuesday, Fox Nation announced that it had selected First Lady Melania Trump to be the recipient for its annual “Patriot of the Year” award.

Introducing your ‘Patriot of the Year’: First Lady @MELANIATRUMP. See her honored at the Patriot Awards — Thursday 8p ET, only on Fox Nation. pic.twitter.com/WaL9gzvt5t — Fox Nation (@foxnation) November 4, 2025

Most of the comments under the Fox Nation post were positive, lauding the decision to pick Melania Trump for the distinctive.

😍😍😍 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 4, 2025

Trump will receive her award on Thursday, when the 7th annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards are hosted by Fox News pundit Sean Hannity, per Fox News.

“The annual event is a celebration honoring everyday heroes and patriots who have shown unwavering dedication to the values that make our country great,” Fox News explained.

Trump has been a much more active participant in her husband’s second administration compared to the first term.

While Trump has long focused on children (her anti-bullying “Be Best” campaign was a hallmark of her first turn as first lady) she has been even more proactive this go-around.

Most recently, Trump herself took to X to tout South Korea joining her coalition for “empowering children”:

THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA JOINS FOSTERING THE FUTURE TOGETHER

I welcome the Republic of Korea to my global coalition empowering children through technology, innovation, and education. I look forward to seeing First Lady Kim Hea Kyung at Fostering the Future Together’s inaugural White… https://t.co/pHGlvvTkCQ — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 3, 2025

“I welcome the Republic of Korea to my global coalition empowering children through technology, innovation, and education,” Trump posted. “I look forward to seeing First Lady Kim Hea Kyung at Fostering the Future Together’s inaugural White House meeting next spring.”

As Fox News noted, in March, Trump championed the “Take It Down Act,” a bill that combats the spread of non-consensual intimate images online (largely referred to as the “Revenge Porn” bill).

That Melania-backed bill actually received bipartisan support before being signed into law in May.

When she’s not working to secure a brighter future for America’s next generation, Melania Trump can typically be found prettying up the White House:

Halloween at the White House 2025 🍁🍂🎃 pic.twitter.com/8ouTBcLuVk — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) October 31, 2025

Melania Trump will be just the second “Patriot of the Year” award recipient. Her husband, President Donald Trump, won the 2024 award.

