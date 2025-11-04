Share
First Lady Melania Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
First Lady Melania Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Melania Trump Wins 'Patriot of the Year' Award

 By Bryan Chai  November 4, 2025 at 4:08pm
For most NFL fans, the “Patriot of the Year” probably goes to electric sophomore quarterback Drake Maye or head coach Mike Vrabel.

For everyone else, the phrase “Patriot of the Year” will conjure up a very, very different image.

On Tuesday, Fox Nation announced that it had selected First Lady Melania Trump to be the recipient for its annual “Patriot of the Year” award.

Most of the comments under the Fox Nation post were positive, lauding the decision to pick Melania Trump for the distinctive.

Trump will receive her award on Thursday, when the 7th annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards are hosted by Fox News pundit Sean Hannity, per Fox News.

Does Melania Trump deserve this award?

“The annual event is a celebration honoring everyday heroes and patriots who have shown unwavering dedication to the values that make our country great,” Fox News explained.

Trump has been a much more active participant in her husband’s second administration compared to the first term.

While Trump has long focused on children (her anti-bullying “Be Best” campaign was a hallmark of her first turn as first lady) she has been even more proactive this go-around.

Most recently, Trump herself took to X to tout South Korea joining her coalition for “empowering children”:

“I welcome the Republic of Korea to my global coalition empowering children through technology, innovation, and education,” Trump posted. “I look forward to seeing First Lady Kim Hea Kyung at Fostering the Future Together’s inaugural White House meeting next spring.”

As Fox News noted, in March, Trump championed the “Take It Down Act,” a bill that combats the spread of non-consensual intimate images online (largely referred to as the “Revenge Porn” bill).

That Melania-backed bill actually received bipartisan support before being signed into law in May.

When she’s not working to secure a brighter future for America’s next generation, Melania Trump can typically be found prettying up the White House:

Melania Trump will be just the second “Patriot of the Year” award recipient. Her husband, President Donald Trump, won the 2024 award.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




