Melania Trump's Team Hits Back After Meryl Streep Attacks First Lady with 'Debunked' Fashion Claim

When it comes to Trump feuds, a few stand above the rest due to the sheer vitriol involved.

President Donald Trump and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi probably won’t be exchanging warm Christmas cards anytime soon. The same is likely true of the commander-in-chief and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. And that all likely goes doubly true for Trump and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

But there’s another feud, perhaps not nearly as well-known, that goes up there — and it doesn’t involve the president.

Rather, First Lady Melania Trump has one notably icy feud with Anna Wintour, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue who stepped down from her post in 2025. She’s now the global chief content officer and artistic director at major media titan Condé Nast.

Vogue notably didn’t give Melania a commemorative first lady cover during Wintour’s reign, making Melania Trump a glaring exception to the tradition.

But for as deep as the disdain apparently goes between Trump and Wintour, the reason this feud is not on most people’s radar likely has to do with the fact that neither woman has ever made a spectacle of it.

Melania Trump has mostly treated the fashion magazine as being beneath her contempt, at least publicly.

Wintour, meanwhile, has been a bit more subtle in critiquing the first lady, often doing it through proxies, or through more subtle comments, like the ones published Tuesday.

In an interview with the magazine she ran for decades, Wintour publicly broached the subject of the first lady after bringing up the wife of progressive New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“I’m full of admiration for New York City’s new first lady because she looks so cool and wears a lot of vintage — young and modern and also entirely herself,” Wintour said. “To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses.”

Actress Meryl Streep, who was joining Wintour for the interview and is no fan of the Trump family, used that moment to peddle a long-dispelled line of attack on Melania.

“I have so many thoughts about this,” Streep, also 76, said. “I think the most… powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated.”

“All dress is about expressing yourself, but we’re also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation,” Streep added.

That specific quip involved a photo of the first lady during the president’s first term, where she donned a green jacket emblazoned with those words:

Melania Trump wore a jacket that literally says “I really don’t care. Do u?” on her way to visit a child detention center in Texas. She reportedly changed outfits after she got off the plane. pic.twitter.com/3yUuroFNPb — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) June 21, 2018

The idea that Melania was somehow “expressing” herself with that outfit drew swift condemnation from the first lady’s camp.

“The First Lady has already addressed and debunked the narrative in her memoir, MELANIA,” Marc Beckman, the senior adviser for the first lady, told Breitbart. “The real story is not a jacket from years ago — it is First Lady Melania Trump’s leadership.”

Beckman called Streep’s jab “misplaced” and “outdated,” while also noting just how much work Melania Trump had done for children during her husband’s second term.

That work, per Beckman, included “four reunifications of Ukrainian and Russian children with their families; bolstered Fostering the Future, her national university network supporting individuals from the foster care community,” and other efforts.

What started as a long-simmering, largely unspoken tension between Melania Trump and Anna Wintour ultimately spilled into something far more familiar in modern political culture: a celebrity-driven sideshow that says more about the commentators than the subject.

Wintour’s carefully phrased aside opened the door, but it was Streep’s well-worn critique that barged through it.

What’s telling is how quickly the conversation drifted from anything substantive about Melania’s record to a recycled talking point that’s been litigated for years. While her team pointed to concrete efforts, her critics reached back for a moment tailor-made for viral outrage and little else.

The entirely childish and catty sniping from just one side of this rivalry also underscores a broader pattern where figures like Streep and tastemakers in Condé Nast-adjacent circles seem far more comfortable critiquing symbolism than engaging with substance, even — or perhaps especially — when that substance cuts against the narrative.

In the end, the dynamic between Wintour and Trump says plenty on its own, without the need for guest appearances or recycled barbs. One built a career shaping cultural approval from the top down; the other has largely ignored that ecosystem altogether.

And if this latest flare-up proves anything, it’s that staying above the fray may be the more effective play. Because when the loudest critiques lean on years-old controversies instead of present-day realities, it only reinforces the sense that Melania Trump’s critics have little new to say.

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