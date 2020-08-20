SECTIONS
Melania Viciously Attacked by Leftists for Not Holding POTUS' Hand, But They Ignore the Real Story

By C. Douglas Golden
Published August 20, 2020 at 8:12am
Apparently, it was a story that Melania Trump wasn’t holding the president’s hand.

This seems like an odd thing to actually care about, but apparently, it was a sign to some that the first lady was joining the ranks of #TheResistance.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the video is from Sunday, when President Donald Trump, the first lady, and their son, Barron, returned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following spending the weekend in New Jersey.

“As the couple descended the steps of Air Force One Donald reached over to grasp Melania’s hand, which she quickly pulled away,” the Daily Mail reported.

And, boy, did this make certain people happy.

Do these attacks hurt the left more than they hurt President Donald Trump?

Oh boy! They’ve really got Trump now.

Except they hadn’t. The Daily Mail noted that while liberal Twitterers used the clip to poke fun at the president, “[a] debate ensued as other users came out to defend the president, insisting that Melania was merely trying to keep her frock from blowing upward in the wind.”

It’s not even really a debate, though. Here’s the longer clip:

RELATED: The Rose Garden Will Be Restored to Kennedy-Era Glory Thanks to Melania Trump

Yes, as you can see, Melania pulls her hand away — but it’s because the wind was blowing her dress up. After they made their way down the Air Force One steps, however, and began crossing the tarmac, Melania transitions to holding his hand. It’s a moment that looks so confidently casual that it’s actually romantic, in the way married couples can be when they’re not even trying.

Again, getting onto the plane in Morristown, New Jersey, you can plainly see the president and first lady holding hands on the way from the helicopter to Air Force One:

If she decided she was a member of #TheResistance, she apparently made the decision during the short flight down to Washington.

So again, no debate. Except for people who, of course, wanted to have a debate.

Oh, well, thank goodness for Barron.

This is the only first family this is OK for the media to do this for — until, of course, the next Republican president is elected. Then it’ll be OK again.

Why would it even matter? The one time there were actual marital problems inside the White House — and of such a nature that the president ended up getting impeached for lying about what he did with an intern — we were told what was happening with the Clintons wasn’t any of our business.

But meanwhile, with the Trumps, we’re informed that it’s a real story when Melania appears not to hold her husband’s hand.

Does it matter that she holds it later in the video? No, of course not. It’s unlikely some of them watched that far — or did any investigating beyond the initial clip. The reason this is supposed to be a story is that this has apparently happened in the past. Except, in the past, many of the videos were also taken out of context.

If it weren’t for double standards, the left wouldn’t have any standards at all.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







