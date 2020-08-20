Apparently, it was a story that Melania Trump wasn’t holding the president’s hand.

This seems like an odd thing to actually care about, but apparently, it was a sign to some that the first lady was joining the ranks of #TheResistance.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the video is from Sunday, when President Donald Trump, the first lady, and their son, Barron, returned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following spending the weekend in New Jersey.

“As the couple descended the steps of Air Force One Donald reached over to grasp Melania’s hand, which she quickly pulled away,” the Daily Mail reported.

And, boy, did this make certain people happy.

The Resistance is Melania’s hand. https://t.co/w9aiy6wgk0 — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) August 17, 2020

Oh boy! They’ve really got Trump now.

Except they hadn’t. The Daily Mail noted that while liberal Twitterers used the clip to poke fun at the president, “[a] debate ensued as other users came out to defend the president, insisting that Melania was merely trying to keep her frock from blowing upward in the wind.”

It’s not even really a debate, though. Here’s the longer clip:

RELATED: The Rose Garden Will Be Restored to Kennedy-Era Glory Thanks to Melania Trump

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump, First Lady Melania, and Barron arrive at Joint Base Andrews from Morristown, NJ. pic.twitter.com/f6z3m5gx8w — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2020

Yes, as you can see, Melania pulls her hand away — but it’s because the wind was blowing her dress up. After they made their way down the Air Force One steps, however, and began crossing the tarmac, Melania transitions to holding his hand. It’s a moment that looks so confidently casual that it’s actually romantic, in the way married couples can be when they’re not even trying.

Again, getting onto the plane in Morristown, New Jersey, you can plainly see the president and first lady holding hands on the way from the helicopter to Air Force One:

If she decided she was a member of #TheResistance, she apparently made the decision during the short flight down to Washington.

So again, no debate. Except for people who, of course, wanted to have a debate.

Not that I have much respect for her….but she is clearly OVER. IT. That body language is beyond transparent, and I’m glad she doesn’t care if it’s on camera. Gives the T enablers a pretty crucial element they’d have a hard time arguing: even his wife is sick of him. — Paul Katz ☥ 🏳️‍🌈 (@PaulKatz9) August 17, 2020

I do feel sorry for Barron Trump He will probably turn out like the rest of them, but maybe not, because they will all be in prison & bankrupt in a few years.

So Barron might be saved

Poor Kid. I see the sadness on his face

& Melania could be deported for falsifying her VISA — 🌊Veterans For Biden🌊#FBR🌊 (@DemCast_Vote) August 17, 2020

Oh, well, thank goodness for Barron.

This is the only first family this is OK for the media to do this for — until, of course, the next Republican president is elected. Then it’ll be OK again.

Why would it even matter? The one time there were actual marital problems inside the White House — and of such a nature that the president ended up getting impeached for lying about what he did with an intern — we were told what was happening with the Clintons wasn’t any of our business.

But meanwhile, with the Trumps, we’re informed that it’s a real story when Melania appears not to hold her husband’s hand.

Does it matter that she holds it later in the video? No, of course not. It’s unlikely some of them watched that far — or did any investigating beyond the initial clip. The reason this is supposed to be a story is that this has apparently happened in the past. Except, in the past, many of the videos were also taken out of context.

If it weren’t for double standards, the left wouldn’t have any standards at all.

