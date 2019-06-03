First lady Melania Trump wore a dress reminiscent of the late Princess Diana’s style on Monday as she accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump on the family’s first state trip to the United Kingdom.

The first lady wore a white Dolce & Gabbana suit with a custom hat by Hervé Pierre as she was welcomed to the United Kingdom, according to East Wing spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

The white dress was accented with a navy blue collar and matching belt, and many people saw it as a nod to the former princess.

Melania’s dress was noticeably similar to a particular white outfit worn by Princess Diana in 1991 while she attended a parade in London.

The parade was held to celebrate Gulf War veterans’ homecoming, which Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family presided over.

TRENDING: Melania Wears Custom-Made Outfit, Channeling the Late Princess Diana’s Style

Diana’s hat was a custom design by British artist Marina Killery, who made hats for London society at the time.

The Princess of Wales was reportedly one of Killery’s “most loyal clients,” according to Killery’s website.

The first lady’s hat, which sported a similar shape and design, was made for her by Hervé Pierre, who also created the gown she wore to President Donald Trump’s inaugural ball.

NEW: @FLOTUS wearing a custom @dolcegabbana dress for her meeting with the Queen today. The hat is an original design by her couturier, designer Hervé Pierre. Here is Pierre’s sketch of the hat: pic.twitter.com/IfWmZxMIXS — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2019

Some have also noted that Meghan Markle wore a similar style of dress and hat in summer 2018, though hers was black and white instead of navy and white.

During their previous visit, the first lady wore a white, collared skirt suit with a black belt.

After the first family landed on the lawn of Buckingham Palace via Marine One on June 3, the duo was greeted by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, who had similarly donned a white dress with matching hat.

It has been nearly a year since Trump and Melania first met with the Queen at Windsor Castle in July 2018.

RELATED: Top House Democrat Speaks on Impeachment: ‘We’ve Already Begun’

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.