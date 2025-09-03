Melania's Advice to Donald Resurfaces and Looks Wiser Than Ever

One of the most enduring adages in history is that “behind every great man, you’ll find a great woman,” or something to that effect. Of course, your mileage may vary on that.

Even given that, most U.S. presidents seem to buck those words of wisdom altogether.

(See: Obama, Barack and Clinton, William.)

President Donald Trump, however, seems to have nailed that bit of advice. And it’s not just because first lady Melania Trump has more class in her pinky toe than the entire Biden family collectively has on its best day.

While Mrs. Trump’s class and elegance have been well-chronicled and lauded, not enough credit is given to the wisdom she helps provide to the president.

That can clearly be seen with current events, but it can also be gleaned from her past advice.

Case in point: Look at what Melania Trump was saying about radio shock jock Howard Stern during an October 2016 interview with “Fox & Friends.”

You can view the chronicled video below, courtesy of Politico:

Responding to some so-called leaked “lewd” comments made by Trump before his presidential candidacy, Melania made clear that they were “moving on” — but she also said she warned her husband about that talk.

Or, more specifically, who he was talking to.

“[Donald Trump] cares about people,” Melania said at the time. “He cares about women. He’s not the man that we heard on the tape.

“Many times, I’d give him advice, and I didn’t agree to all the tapes on Howard Stern with Billy Bush. Because I know those people. They hook him on.

“They try to get from him some inappropriate and dirty language.”

The first lady should give herself more credit. She saw the pitfalls of men like Howard Stern long ago.

While Stern is clearly in the nadir of his career (TVRev has done a good breakdown of Stern’s dissipating social video audience by the numbers, as just one example of his dwindling influence), it would be naive to suggest that he wasn’t a force of nature in the radio world of yesteryear.

And despite that popularity, Melania knew better. And while credit is owed where it’s due to the first lady, the same cannot be said about Stern’s career.

Seriously. The shock jock made a career out of being gross and mocking people. Now he can do neither, thanks to him being a flaming leftist (if anything, he’s the one being mocked these days).

It’s an incredibly fitting and ignominious end for a small and juvenile man. It just took us a while to get there.

Though, clearly, others saw this coming a mile away. Good for them.

