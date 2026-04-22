'Melrose Place' and 'Starship Troopers' Actor Patrick Muldoon Dies at Age 57

A longtime actor and staple of daytime soap operas has died. He was 57.

Patrick Muldoon, who has had roles from sci-fi cult classic “Starship Troopers” to the iconic soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” passed away Sunday, according to Variety.

Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles in the daytime drama ‘Days of Our Lives,’ primetime soap ‘Melrose Place’ and movie ‘Starship Troopers,’ died suddenly this morning. https://t.co/ekSUcuR5n2 pic.twitter.com/FpDaAJiDv4 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 20, 2026

Muldoon was also a prolific producer, including for the upcoming film “Kockroach,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Zazie Beetz, and Alec Baldwin. He began his career with smaller roles on well-known shows like “Who’s the Boss?” and “Saved by the Bell.”

TMZ was the first to report that Muldoon appeared to have died of a sudden heart attack.

The entertainment outlet spoke to Muldoon’s sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, and confirmed that the day had originally begun as an innocuous Sunday morning.

Muldoon reportedly suffered a heart attack while taking a shower after Sunday morning coffee with his girlfriend at their Beverly Hills home.

When the girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, realized the shower was taking unusually long, she went to check on him and found Muldoon unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Paramedics arrived quickly but were unable to resuscitate the actor.

Fans and peers took to social media to lament the sudden loss.

“Heartbroken to hear about Patrick Muldoon’s passing at just 57. A talented actor and a true friend, he brought so much joy to those of us who had the privilege of working alongside him. His spirit will be deeply missed. RIP my pal brother and just a great guy! 💔 #RIPPATRICK… pic.twitter.com/otYDHS3kRX — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) April 20, 2026

Denise Richards is ‘devastated,’ ‘can’t stop crying’ following death of ex Patrick Muldoon: report https://t.co/zKOGKgyKcA pic.twitter.com/R1vlrm5N3z — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2026

Muldoon appeared to be in good spirits in a video shared by TMZ, purportedly chronicling one of his last moments.

Patrick Muldoon’s final Instagram posts show him thriving before death. 🙏 https://t.co/xJURhJkLs3 pic.twitter.com/LKze2LBOKZ — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2026

Muldoon was born in San Pedro, California, and has deep ties to the Golden State. He also graduated from and played football for the University of Southern California.

The final, posthumous role for Muldoon will be in the forthcoming crime thriller, “Dirty Hands.”

The actor is survived by his girlfriend, parents, sister, brother-in-law, and a niece and nephew.

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