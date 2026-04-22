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Patrick Muldoon is pictured attending the 53rd annual Saturn Awards March 8 in Universal City, California.
Patrick Muldoon is pictured attending the 53rd annual Saturn Awards March 8 in Universal City, California. (Michael Tullberg / Getty Images)

'Melrose Place' and 'Starship Troopers' Actor Patrick Muldoon Dies at Age 57

 By Bryan Chai  April 21, 2026 at 5:45pm
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A longtime actor and staple of daytime soap operas has died. He was  57.

Patrick Muldoon, who has had roles from sci-fi cult classic “Starship Troopers” to the iconic soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” passed away Sunday, according to Variety.

Muldoon was also a prolific producer, including for the upcoming film “Kockroach,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Zazie Beetz, and Alec Baldwin. He began his career with smaller roles on well-known shows like “Who’s the Boss?” and “Saved by the Bell.”

TMZ was the first to report that Muldoon appeared to have died of a sudden heart attack.

The entertainment outlet spoke to Muldoon’s sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, and confirmed that the day had originally begun as an innocuous Sunday morning.

Muldoon reportedly suffered a heart attack while taking a shower after Sunday morning coffee with his girlfriend at their Beverly Hills home.

When the girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, realized the shower was taking unusually long, she went to check on him and found Muldoon unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Paramedics arrived quickly but were unable to resuscitate the actor.

Fans and peers took to social media to lament the sudden loss.

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Muldoon appeared to be in good spirits in a video shared by TMZ, purportedly chronicling one of his last moments.

Muldoon was born in San Pedro, California, and has deep ties to the Golden State. He also graduated from and played football for the University of Southern California.

The final, posthumous role for Muldoon will be in the forthcoming crime thriller, “Dirty Hands.”

The actor is survived by his girlfriend, parents, sister, brother-in-law, and a niece and nephew.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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