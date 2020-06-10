Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush endorsed President Donald Trump’s re-election on Tuesday.

The son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush informed The Dallas Morning News of his intention to vote for Trump in November.

“President Trump is the only thing standing between American and socialism,” Bush said.

He added that “it’s clear” the policies implemented by the Trump administration are working for the country.

“Even in a global pandemic where we have had to take unprecedented measures to protect public health, the economy is already returning,” Bush said.

“It’s clear, America and Texas will continue to be stronger than ever.”

Trump thanked Bush for his endorsement on Twitter, saying that it was a “great honor.”

Thank you George, great honor! https://t.co/1WzkcvLpnR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

The younger Bush’s endorsement comes on the heels of a New York Times report saying many top Republican leaders will not be voting for Trump.

The Times cited people familiar with the family’s thinking who said George W. Bush won’t support the president’s re-election and Jeb Bush is still unsure how he will vote in November.

Former President Bush’s spokesman, Freddy Ford, told The Texas Tribune that The Times’ report was wrong.

“This is completely made up,” Ford said. “He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.”

Trump tweeted an article reporting Ford’s statement but did not make any other comment on it.

The president took shots at George P. Bush’s father during the 2016 election, calling him “Low Energy Jeb.”

Low energy Jeb Bush just endorsed a man he truly hates, Lyin’ Ted Cruz. Honestly, I can’t blame Jeb in that I drove him into oblivion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2016

However, the younger Bush and Trump have supported each other in their political endeavors, and the president has called him the “Bush that got it right.”

“I like him,” Trump said, adding that he is a “friend of my son and he’s a great guy.”

