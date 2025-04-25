Ayanna Pressley, a member of the increasingly irrelevant “Squad,” has sunk to a new low with her latest fear-mongering antics, proving once again that the left excels at little beyond divisive hysteria.

Her recent comments about ICE detentions are not just absurd — they’re a shameless attempt to stoke fear and divide Americans based on pure speculation.

Pressley recently visited an ICE detention center in Louisiana to meet with detained Tufts student Rümeysa Öztürk and Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, both accused of spreading anti-Semitism on college campuses, per the Boston Herald.

After the visit, she launched into a hyperbolic tirade, claiming, “If people are tempted to marginalize and ‘other’ who this could happen to, again, in Donald Trump’s America, this could be you.”

She continued, according to Fox News, “This could be you, for some, for a miscarriage. This could be you for practicing diversity, equity and inclusion. This could be you for reading a banned book.”

This is the kind of baseless extremism that has come to define Pressley and her ilk — a pathetic attempt to paint Trump’s America as a dystopian nightmare where reading a book lands you in jail.

She didn’t stop there, adding, “It is acutely about Mahmoud and Rümeysa, because those are some of the most high-profile cases, but it has implications for every single person who calls this country home.”

Pressley’s rhetoric is a naked attempt to divide Americans, preying on fear rather than offering solutions or engaging in good-faith debate.

She also described the conditions of the detainees, saying, “This is torture. They are sleep-deprived. They are being denied the basic essentials. Their humanity completely erased.”

She went on, “And every person of conscience — this is not about Democrat or Republican right now. This is about right and wrong, good and evil.”

This melodramatic framing is laughable — Pressley wants us to believe ICE is running a gulag because students accused of anti-Semitism are facing consequences.

Let’s be clear: under this presidential administration, supporting foreign terrorist groups has repercussions, and Pressley needs to get used to it.

Khalil and Öztürk were detained for their alleged roles in supporting terrorist group Hamas, a charge the Trump administration has taken seriously with its crackdown on such behavior.

Pressley’s attempt to equate their detention with some broader assault on “diversity” or “reading banned books” is a deliberate distortion meant to inflame tensions. It’s utterly reprehensible.

For what it’s worth, the progressive “Squad” is fading fast, and it’s no wonder why — members like Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush both lost their primaries in 2024, signaling a broader rejection of their radical tactics.

Even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to have outgrown the “Squad,” often seen these days gallivanting around with Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in what some say is the beginning of her 2028 presidential campaign.

Pressley’s fear-mongering is a desperate bid to stay relevant, but it’s only further alienating Americans who are tired of the left’s constant alarmism.

Her comments aren’t rooted in reality — they’re rooted in a cynical strategy to divide and conquer, a tactic the left has perfected but that voters are increasingly rejecting.

If Pressley truly cared about “right and wrong,” she’d focus on the real issues facing her constituents, not fabricating dystopian fantasies to score political points.

