Members of Justin Trudeau's Own Party Attempt to Force Him Out of Office in Dramatic Mutiny

 By Jack Davis  October 24, 2024 at 7:02am
Legislators belonging to Canada’s Liberal Party are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside amid fear they will lose the next election as long as he leads their party.

Trudeau publicly said “the Liberal Party is strong and united,” on Wednesday after a private meeting with legislators, but sources that spoke to Politico said he has been asked to decide by Monday whether he will leave.

The site reported that 24 members of the 152-person  caucus support a statement calling him to make a decision about leaving, and that they want him to be “reflecting” on a session in which about 30 of 50 speakers want him to step aside.

The call for Trudeau to step down is “a collective from across the country,” Liberal MP Wayne Long said, citing polls from British Columbia, Ontario and the Atlantic region that “tell us the same thing — that we are not in a good spot,” according to the Toronto Star.

“There’s just a growing concern about the lack of direction and lack of change,” he said.

“I think the approach that, ‘Let’s just wait it out and see if Canadians come around,’ or ‘Let’s just kind of run the clock a bit, and maybe Pierre Poilievre will make a mistake’ — it’s not going to work,” he said, referring to the conservative leader who appears poised to lead his party to victory in the next general election.

“The situation of the Liberals in the opinion polls is likely to remain catastrophic. Unless something dramatic and unforeseen occurs, the electoral prospects of the Liberals with Justin Trudeau at the helm look bleak,” Daniel Béland, a politics professor at McGill University in Montreal, said, according to ABC.

Would Canada be better off without Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister?

“He saved the Liberals back in 2015 but, over time, he’s become a huge liability for them,” Béland explained.

Trudeau has become the focus by saying he will seek an unprecedented fourth term as prime minister at a time when the Liberal Party has lost elections and sagged in public opinion polls.

“I think he still needs to step down,” Long told Politico. “Hopefully the prime minister will reflect on what was said.”

Liberals cannot force the leader of their party and government to step aside, but said he needs to do so while Liberals have a chance to salvage electoral success.

“All you have to do is look at polling. The Liberal Party has obviously fallen out of favor with the public,” MP Ken McDonald said.

Some Liberals still stand behind Trudeau.

“My colleagues need to turn the knives outwards and not inwards, and need to focus on the most important thing, which is getting things done in Parliament,” Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
