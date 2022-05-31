It’s shocking to see the per-gallon price listed on the gas pump — $3.99, $4.64, even between $6 and $7.25 in California.

Perhaps it’s even more shocking to see the total cost of filling a tank — $100, $120, $145 or more.

For gasoline!

Motorists taking to traveling over the Memorial Day weekend had their eyes bug out as they filled up their gas tanks. And don’t even think about truckers paying for diesel at $5.52, according to AAA.

U.S. gas prices are the highest ever and were up from an average of $3.05 per gallon on Memorial Day a year ago, CNN reported.

When will it stop? Never, says Joe Biden. Or at least not until we get through the changeover away from fossil fuels.

He actually said that.

“When it comes to the gas crisis,” Biden said last week, “We’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place, that God willing, when it is over, we’ll be stronger and the world [will] be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over … This is gonna be a haul, this is gonna take some time.”

And regarding the harm it’s causing the average consumer, Biden said, “Let them eat cake.”

Okay, he didn’t say that, any more than Queen Marie Antoinette actually said it prior to the French Revolution.

But the attitude is the same –- we’re on a great quest to save the earth and its climate so, according to our computers, we’ll make it so you can have nice weather on Jan. 7, 2061.

But today? Well, endure the pain, stay home and eat cake.

That’s the penalty for being one of the little people unable to jet to Switzerland and other places for conferences on how the elite can rule the world.

It’s one thing to have scrubbed your plans to go someplace for the Memorial Day weekend. But a workday follows, and people have to get to work.

Take public transportation? Fine — assuming public transportation can handle the increase of new riders who have parked their cars.

Many areas of the country don’t have adequate public transportation, because for 70 years public policy has been to build the world’s greatest highway system fueled by a mostly adequate energy supply that has allowed unprecedented freedom and mobility.

But that’s evil, don’t you know? Because you’re destroying the planet, despite incredible efforts the U.S., for its size, population and economic output, has made in environmental improvement over the past 50 years.

Actually, it’s probably the freedom and mobility that frost the leftists in the Biden administration.

So, they want us to sit home, freeze and fry in the dark while we try to scrape up the money to buy one of their unproven electric cars dependent upon an already-shaky electrical grid, which, in a circular fashion, aggravates the situation that causes us to sit home, freeze and fry in the dark.

And eat cake.

Surprisingly, AAA said the holiday weekend saw the gas price moderated to an increase of about 3 cents for the week. But AAA says it may be the calm before the storm.

Fearing the effects of a European Union prohibition against Russian oil imports, oil markets have lifted the per-barrel cost to $115. And despite the hardships, AAA said U.S. drivers may take to the road for the three-month summer season. Maybe it’s seen as a final fling before expected real hard times come — Memorial Day saw the highest motor travel since 2019, according to AAA.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” according to Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

“But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon,” Gross said. “That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”

Of course, the problem lies at the feet of the Biden administration. Based on what the president recently said about transitioning from fossil fuel, it’s not really about things like the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Biden previously claimed.

And Biden and his handlers must be rubbing their hands together with glee as AAA points to behavioral changes based on gas prices.

That’s what our betters want, right? Changes in our behavior.

Tellingly, the decades-long dream of energy independence — now derailed by Biden — was quickly realized in the previous administration of Donald Trump. That showed there is a ready solution.

Our federal government is admitting it’s not allowing this through incompetence. It’s deliberate. Just like the disintegration of our southern border.

And the federal government claims it is fighting the inflation they have allowed and they apparently had an unwitting or deliberate hand in creating a shortage of baby formula.

But like everything else, there may be a solution to the formula crisis: Perhaps babies, too, can learn to eat cake.

