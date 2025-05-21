Share
News
Patrick Patterson walks to his vehicle after pumping gas at a Shell station on April 10, 2025, in Miami, Florida.
Patrick Patterson walks to his vehicle after pumping gas at a Shell station on April 10, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Memorial Day Gas Prices Set to Break Years-Long Trend: Report

 By Jack Davis  May 21, 2025 at 4:13am
Share

Drive, baby, drive.

With President Donald Trump, who promised during his presidential campaign to lower gasoline prices, in the White House, Americans are ready to hit the road as the summer travel season begins.

AAA projects that 45.1 million Americans will travel over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

As they travel, they will find some welcome news at the gas station, as GasBuddy expert Patrick De Haan predicts “the lowest summer gas prices in years.”

“For Memorial Day, the national average is projected to be $3.08 per gallon, down significantly from $3.58 on Memorial Day last year,” GasBuddy said.

The site said this will be “the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2021, but lowest inflation adjusted since 2003,” noting that the lockdowns artificially depressed prices in 2020.

“Prices are forecast to average $3.02 per gallon over the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with a sub-$3 per gallon national average possible on some days, especially toward the latter half of the summer,” the site predicted.

Are you going to travel this Memorial Day weekend?

AAA noted that an estimated 39.4 million people will take road trips over the weekend, amounting to about 87 percent of all travel.

“This year, drivers have the benefit of cheaper gas prices,” AAA noted.

AAA’s gas price survey noted that prices are uneven, with Kansas at $2.874 per gallon while California, often the national leader in high gas prices, checks in at an average of $4.895 per gallon.

Related:
Trump Backs Charges Against Congresswoman After Chaos At ICE Facility: 'She Was Out of Control'

Other states are also seeing major price drops.

“Gas prices in New Hampshire could stay below $3 for most of the summer,” De Haan said, according to WMUR-TV.

“The statewide average is $2.88 a gallon. That is 61 cents lower than a year ago,” he said.

“This is a win for consumers. And if the stars align later this summer, we could even see the national average drop below $3 a gallon,” DeHaan said, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Memorial Day Gas Prices Set to Break Years-Long Trend: Report
George Wendt, Beloved 'Cheers' Star Dead at 76 on Remarkable Unlikely Anniversary
Crowd Goes Wild When Female Track Star Refuses to Let Trans Opponent Keep Her Off the Winner's Podium
Jail Employee Arrested in Connection with Escape of 10 Dangerous Inmates
With $9 Billion in DOGE Cuts at Risk, Trump Administration Declares 'All Options Are on the Table'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation