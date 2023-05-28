Memorial Day Weekend Shooting Between Biker Gangs Leaves at Least 3 Dead, 5 Injured in New Mexico: Report

In what officials believe was a dispute between two rival gangs, three people were killed and five injured after a shooting during a motorcycle festival in Red River, New Mexico.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said that the fight was between two gangs that she would not name, according to an interview with Questa del Rio News posted to the outlet’s Facebook page.

“No law enforcement, no first responders were injured; no local people were injured,” she said in the video.

She said there was no threat to the community at large.

“The shooters have all been apprehended,” she said.

She said that as of Saturday night about 50 extra law enforcement officers had arrived and another 50 were expected.

“It’s very tragic. Our law enforcement was incredible. The first State Police officer was there within 30 seconds,” Calhoun said, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had anything like this. We do have accidents. We have had deaths before, but nothing ever like this,” she said.

She said the gunfire broke out at about 5 p.m.

The incident took place during the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, which had said it expected around 28,000 bikers to attend, according to the New York Post.

“We plan for this event every year. It’s our 41st year to do this,” Calhoun said, according to the Taos News.

“And we had about 40 state police in town, our five law enforcement, and we had some county sheriff’s [deputies]. Always, when there’s that big of a group in town, you know 25,000 people, there’s the possibility that something could happen,” she said.

Businesses were ordered closed after the incident.

“In light of the active shooter incident that occurred this afternoon, we still have an active crime scene and ongoing investigation. No one will be allowed near the crime scene which includes most of Main Street. Law enforcement will be out all night and all intersections will be monitored,” Calhoun posted on Red River’s Facebook page.

“State police, county sheriff department and our local law enforcement are requesting local businesses to remain closed Sunday, May 28th until they complete their investigation, and the crime scene is cleared. They recommend that only essential businesses outside the area of investigation remain open.

“Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our local community. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work through this very difficult time together,” she concluded.

Prayers for all impacted by todays shooting in my home town. Was a great day as I having dinner with my wife in Red River. What a helpless feeling not having a badge,gun or radio as State Police officers and others enter the restaurant and slowly everything closes down and you pic.twitter.com/7TcC1LYIYv — APD Chief of Police (@ABQPoliceChief) May 28, 2023

Taos Mayor Pascualito Maestas declared a civil emergency after the shooting, according to the Post. Taos, which is about 40 miles from Red River, banned the sale of alcohol for the rest of Saturday night into Sunday morning.

