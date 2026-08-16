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Men Are Not Women: Stand Up for the Truth

 By The Washington Stand  August 16, 2026 at 9:00am
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Women’s basketball star Sophie Cunningham set off a maelstrom of controversy with her recent comment: “I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” Sports television personality Stephen Smith weighed in on the controversy and supported Cunningham’s comment, saying, “And when you have athletes from the WNBA saying that they’re looking out for girls because trans athletes would clearly have an unfair advantage over people born female, what’s the problem?”

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The Washington Stand
The Washington Stand is Family Research Council’s outlet for news and commentary from a biblical worldview. The Washington Stand is based in Washington, D.C. and is published by FRC, whose mission is to advance faith, family, and freedom in public policy and the culture from a biblical worldview.




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