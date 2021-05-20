Leftist policies have a peculiar way of achieving the exact opposite of what they were intended to do.

This happens when economic help for the unemployed keeps people out of work longer and when higher minimum wage results in fewer jobs that can pay it.

It’s also the reason the push for racial equity has become a system that favors some racial groups while actively oppressing and excluding others — a concept otherwise known as racism.

And now, militant feminism is joining the woke left in rolling out the red carpet for men who identify as women, allowing them to use their God-given physical advantages to dominate women’s sports because “trans women are women,” after all.

The latest athlete to do so comes from the world of golf where the next rising star is a 28-year-old man and former male collegiate player who now identifies as a woman, according to Golfweek.

Hailey Davidson underwent so-called gender confirmation surgery in January after years of female hormone treatments beginning in 2015 — and now he dreams of competing in the LPGA Tour.

Transgender Woman Wins Mini-Tour Event, Looking Towards LPGA Q-School. What are your thoughts on this and the future of LPGA golf? pic.twitter.com/GcDV5a8Uyv — Birdies & Beer (@birdiesandbeer) May 19, 2021

Bolstered by last week’s National Women’s Golf Association mini-tour victory, besting Perrine Delacour — a top 10 earner on the 2020 LPGA Tour and actual female — Davidson is hopeful for his future in women’s sports.

“I’m not just going to be stuck on mini-tours,” Davidson said of his May 13 victory at the Providence Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

He has already passed muster under the revised United States Golf Association’s gender policy that allows for surgically altered men to play as females and is hopeful that the LPGA will follow.

“We are currently reviewing Hailey’s application to participate in LPGA Tour events under the LPGA’s gender policy,” LPGA’s chief tour operations officer Heather Daly-Donofrio said, according to Golfweek.

“The policy is designed to be a private and confidential process between the LPGA and the athlete.”

The requirement for LPGA players to be “female at birth” was lifted in 2010, and a required two-year waiting period, after the radical surgery, was recently eliminated in a move that likely opens the door for Davidson to become the first male to compete.

As with many of these male athletes who suddenly find themselves at the top of the heap once they compete against women, Davidson previously played the sport as a male at Christopher Newport University.

“I have my first professional event in over 5 years next week,” he labeled an Instagram video prior to his April tournament try where Davidson tied for sixth.

Davidson claims that he has lost 90 pounds, purposely avoided gaining muscle mass, has shaved 9 mph from his swing speed and lost 30 yards when shooting off the tee due to hormone treatments.

“Any advantage that existed is fully gone,” he insisted.

To his credit, Davidson has overcome much after being born with his feet facing the wrong way and undergoing several procedures to correct the problem that left him unable to compete in sports that required running.

He blames those troubles for his earlier tendency toward anger and frustration but does not indicate if he ever explored whether dissatisfaction with his body from that defect could have contributed to his feelings of gender dysphoria.

While it’s arguable that Davidson’s skills may be equally matched to his female opponents, there’s no doubt that men have a physical advantage over women when it comes to speed and power.

Genital mutilation and cross-sex hormones don’t erase the gains made in puberty, and pretending it does in the name of equity does nothing but disadvantage the women athletes who have often spent their whole lives training to be the best.

Women are denied college scholarships and other benefits when they lose their place in key competitions to men who are naturally faster and stronger than the girls they compete against.

This will destroy sports for women and girls as it edges them out of a sex-segregated model that is intended to eliminate unfair competition between the sexes in the first place.

Still, sports organizations defy logic and deny science to make sure that gender-confused men are able to compete against women while they effectively steal top spots away from them.

It would be absurd to allow adults to compete against grade-schoolers and pretend it’s an accomplishment when just about any grown man can run faster than a child — although that may be what these insane leftists try next — so why is it acceptable between the sexes?

As with every other woke policy that leftists conceive in their twisted minds, allowing this destroys the whole concept of feminism that was meant to give women equal dignity and opportunity to their male counterparts.

And now, for the first time, it appears a male weight lifter will compete against females in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, a move that enemies of Western culture will surely take as both a sign of weakness and confirmation that women are to be dominated and cast aside at any man’s whim.

If we’re not careful and don’t stop this utter insanity, the top female athlete in every sport will be edged out by a man.

