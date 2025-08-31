Men Posing as Cops Open Fire Through the Front Door, But the Homeowners Were a Better Shot

Two police impersonators died after trying to invade a home in Houston, Texas.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 23, when the men claiming to be police knocked on a homeowner’s door, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.

Wearing ski masks and bulletproof vests, the men said they were there to serve a warrant. They also wore badges around their necks.

“Thankfully the owners are okay. They became suspicious because, you know, they have a Ring camera, too, and the suspects were saying they had a warrant, but it was just two people and they’re masked up and no police cars, no lights or anything like that,” Lt. Amber Khan of the Houston Police Department recounted.

At some point, the intruders started shooting through the door.

The homeowners returned fire — also through the door — killing both of the impersonators.







A neighbor heard about 22 gunshots exchanged, according to KHOU-TV in Houston.

None of the residents inside the home were harmed.

“Thankfully, no one else is hurt,” Khan said.

Investigators spent nearly 12 hours at the scene before leaving, according to KHOU.

HPD Detective Kyle Stringer said there are simple ways to distinguish real law enforcement officers from impostors.

“Obviously, a police car with some sort of lights and sirens and a bullhorn where we’ll be announcing ourselves,” Stringer told KHOU.

Police don’t wear ski masks, either, Stringer added.

But it’s not always so easy to identify a fake.

The Hemet Police Department has released an unedited image of Marshal Goodnight, a man suspected of impersonating a police officer and conducting illegal traffic stops. https://t.co/YhCe55wXUe pic.twitter.com/Vn9nYv9st4 — KTLA (@KTLA) July 24, 2025

In July, a man was arrested in Hemet, California, for pretending to be a motorcycle cop, according to a Hemet Police Department news release.

Police pulled over Marshal Goodnight, whose uniform and bike resembled those of an officer’s, after they noticed him flashing his emergency lights.

He had also committed “multiple vehicle code violations,” according to the release.

Upon investigation, police discovered he was a felon.

He wore a utility belt, carried a Glock-style pistol, and had other tools an officer might carry: a baton, a canister of OC spray, and two tasers.

“If you believe you are being pulled over by someone who may be impersonating a law enforcement officer, please call 9-1-1, and inform the dispatcher of your location, vehicle description, and concerns. Keep your doors locked and windows up, until a dispatcher can confirm identity and guide you on what to do next,” the Hemet Police Department news release read.

