SECTIONS
News
Print

Men Proudly March in Philadelphia's New Year Parade While Wearing Blackface

Parade BlackfaceDavid Maialetti / The Philadelphia Inquirer via APMembers of the Froggy Carr club march during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (David Maialetti / The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

By AP Reports
Published January 2, 2020 at 10:51am
Print

The mayor of Philadelphia sharply criticized two men who wore blackface while marching in the city’s annual — and often racially troubling — New Year’s Day Mummers Parade, calling their actions “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The group the men apparently were affiliated with, the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade, was also disqualified from Wednesday’s parade and may face additional penalties.

It wasn’t clear Thursday whether the men were members of the group or just marching with it.

The parade features ornate costumes and musical performances and attracts thousands of spectators each year.

City staffers monitoring the parade route saw at least one marcher wearing blackface, officials said.

TRENDING: Trump Himself Issues Fact Check as MSM Claims He Was Golfing During Embassy Siege

When they reported it, parade officials disqualified the group from the competition.

“The use of blackface by someone affiliated with Froggy Carr today was abhorrent and unacceptable,” Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted Wednesday.

“This selfish, hateful behavior has no place in the Mummers, or the city itself. We must be better than this.”

The group was paying homage to Gritty, the hairy, googly-eyed mascot of hockey’s Philadelphia Flyers that is orange all over, face included.

Many of the brigade’s marchers wore variations of face paint in the Flyers’ colors of black, orange and white. But the two men cited appeared to have just blackface.

The men, Kevin Kinkel and Mike Tomaszewski, defended their decision and said it wasn’t racist.

Kinkel told WCAU-TV that he wore blackface as a tribute to a friend who died who used to do the same.

RELATED: NBA Star Thomas Loses Cool, Enters Stands in Middle of Game To Confront Fan, Swears 'I Did Nothing Wrong'

“I talk to black people. They told me, ‘What are you talking about? You can wear whatever you want. That ain’t discriminating me. That ain’t racist to me,'” he said. “That’s what they tell me.”

Tomaszewski said he wore blackface because he likes it.

“Yeah, why not?” he told KYW. “I know it’s a shame to be white in Philly right now. It’s a shame.”

Previous parades have been marred by racially and socially offensive displays.

Organizers have boosted cultural education efforts in recent years in a bid to create a more respectful and inclusive tone throughout their traditional celebration.

The new initiatives included sensitivity training and online videos on the rules of satire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US Construction Spending Up, Housing Rebound Expected to Continue in 2020
Fatal Crashes Cast Doubt on Tesla's Autopilot System, Future for Self-Driving Cars
Trump Keen on Maintaining Evangelical Support for 2020
Spiritual Guru Marianne Williamson Lays Off Entire 2020 Presidential Campaign Staff
U-Haul Will Stop Hiring Nicotine Users in 21 States
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×