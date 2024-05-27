Do Men Still Need Women?: Part Three - The Hope for Ending the War of the Sexes

This is Part 3 of a three-part series on the tragic war between the sexes. Part 1 can be found here, and Part 2 can be found here.

Having analyzed and addressed in this 3-part series the MGTOW movement, as well as numerous other proxies luring men away from women, it would be wrong to leave readers with the impression that no hope is to be had in reuniting the sexes. That is the furthest from the truth. Where God lives, there is always hope.

But God must be invited back into our society and all of our fundamental relationships — especially marriage. Practically, that begins with men and women — self-declared MGTOWs and feminists alike — moving toward each other instead of “going their own way,” especially away from God. That is the most important step in ending the war of the sexes, which by intention, is where we started this series: with Genesis 2 and God’s creation of Eve and establishing holy matrimony.

“Jesus Christ reaffirms the definition of marriage as designed in Genesis 2: a union between one man and one woman for life. God stresses in His word the importance of family and the marriage bond between husband and wife,” the outreach ministry Tomorrow’s World asserted on Youtube.

“God cares passionately about respectful relationships between generations and between children and parents, and about the sacred union of man and woman in marriage. Yet in the U.S. and Britain, they have turned their backs on the God who blessed them and are actively, even aggressively, turning their backs on His laws.

“If you want a family that is strong and stable, a source of joy and comfort, God has given us laws that we can act on to help craft, the sort of family we’ve always wanted to have. And you can choose to follow those laws and build that family.”







What follows after reprioritizing God is reprioritizing male-female relationships — specifically, marriage and family thereafter. To do so, men and women must reestablish good-faith between each other, recognizing and respecting each other’s differences and valuing each other as part of the intricate balance leading to the optimal results God intended.

Men and women are indeed equal, but they are very different. That fact must not only be accepted, it must also be celebrated. And it must be taught generationally to counter the destruction dogma that neither needs the other and that it’s better to go it alone.

Mutual Validation Is Crucial

Success will ultimately rest on the crucial practice of validation. For too long, the progressive message has been that we don’t need to be affirmed by the opposite sex and that there is weakness in desiring this. That falsehood is a just another means to divide men and women from each other. Men need to be affirmed by women and women by men.

Pastor Daniele Kathryn Hage of Summit Church made that point powerfully on Instagram, explaining the monumental influence women have in altering the attitude, self-esteem, confidence and trajectory of men through words of validation.

“One of the things that men most fear about marriage is loss. Men most fear losing their women’s love, loyalty, affection and respect,” Hage said. “As masculine as any man might be, down deep, he still needs positive reinforcement from his woman.”

Hage ultimately made clear that a chief driver of men is their fear of losing their wife’s approval and belief in them. She emphasized just how damaging words of disappointment and rejection can be to husbands.

“Yep, you have that power. Use it with the compassion that men admire so much in women,” she concluded — and she is right on the money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniele Kathryn Hage (@danielehage)

Additionally, men need to embrace their masculinity and manliness while understanding what that actually means in their relationships with women, which traditionally amounts to protectiveness. Women need to do the same regarding their femininity in their relationships with men, which traditionally amounts to nurturing.

“Masculinity is built. Femininity is preserved,” Adam Allred said on Tiktok, summarizing traditional male-female traits. “One thing men learn really, really quickly is one, we’re expendable, and we should be. We’re here to preserve our females and our children.”

At the same time, to inspire male protectiveness, women need to become true partners again and offer a huge olive branch of trust, respect and cooperation. For starters, that requires abandoning destructive radical feminist thinking that brought us to our present fractured state, and that, among other things, now includes anti-men rage retreats (costing $4,000 a pop), which PragerU shared in the following video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PragerU (@prageru)

Which of the women in the video represents to men the potential “good thing” the Bible refers to in Proverbs 18:22, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord”?

“In a true partnership, both husband and wife can express themselves without fear of judgment, work together towards common goals and have equal influence over important decisions. They are able to grow emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually as a result of their happy marriage,” according to the site Mad About Marriage.

Teaching What Healthy Relationships Look Like

Both genders need to be re-educated about what healthy relationships look like, so they can maintain realistic expectations of each other and the union as a whole. And that re-education needs to begin in youth — taught by responsible mentors, including parents and spiritual leaders.

Broken marriages lead to broken homes with broken children who grow up unable to recognize what a healthy God-centered relationship even looks like. And so the cycle of brokenness continues and worsens generationally.

Unfortunately, that destructive cycle has been underway for nearly 60 years, as the sexual revolution, the exploding divorce rate and the practice of cohabitation have combined to strike major blows to marriage and faith.

J.P. De Gance, the founder of the nonprofit ministry Communio, recently made that key point to The Western Journal. His group’s research on faith, marriage and family proved conclusively that each fuels the other.

But “85 percent of the churches in our country report spending no money on relationships and marriage ministry,” De Gance lamented. “This is an area where churches can fill a real need. Churches can develop relationship ministries that reach out to the community and help them have healthy marriages, help them form healthy relationships.”

At home, fathers — especially — must lead their wives and children in this education. The societal push toward fatherlessness must end.

“American fathers are today more removed from family life than ever before in our history,” sociologist and author David Popenoe wrote in “Life Without Father“.

“And according to a growing body of evidence, this massive erosion of fatherhood contributes mightily to many of the major social problems of our time.”

Indeed, a wealth of data suggests a strong correlation between two-parent households — where fathers are not absent or their roles not diminished — and more mentally well-adjusted children, increased church attendance and less crime.

“[Fathers] teach their sons how to behave, how to carry themselves, how to treat women, and that is what fathers have done throughout civilization,” Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley, who has written about fatherlessness, told Fox News.

To that point, a 2014 study noted that “girls whose fathers left the home before they were five years old were eight times more likely to become pregnant as adolescents than girls from intact families.”

A National Mindset Conducive for Marriage

The importance of reprioritizing marriage and family underneath God cannot be overstated. But we also need the correct national mindset to support the institution of marriage and to sustain healthy families. That starts with the occupant of the White House and a government that respects the institution of marriage.

On that score, President Joe Biden has been an unmitigated disaster. Last week, for example, his attempt at offering advice about marriage involved a typically creepy suggestion: “I say to every young man thinking of getting married, marry into a family of five or more daughters.”

BIDEN: “I say to every young man thinking of getting married, marry into a family with five or more daughters” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/GA9tW8Myih — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2024

And, as we examined in the last part of our series, his crippling economy has made the prospect of marriage and raising a family financially less feasible than ever before. And he has placed the government between parents and children — the ones not aborted via the diabolical policies he promotes.

All of that has to do with what Dr. Ben Carson has addressed in his new book about the current culture war against the traditional American family. “What is the basic building block of a society? It’s the family. The family is the foundation of the community, which is the foundation of the state, which is the foundation of the nation,” Carson recently told The Western Journal. “So if you want to really disrupt a nation like the United States of America, which is much too strong to be overcome militarily, you go to the root cause of its strength, and that’s the basic family unit.”

Like Carson, former President Donald Trump, at the very least, recognizes that the key to building an environment for marriage and families to flourish involves limited government.

“We know that parents, not bureaucrats, know best how to raise their children and create a thriving society,” he said. “And we know that families and churches, not government officials, know best how to create a strong and loving community. And above all else, we know this, in America, we don’t worship government. We worship God.”







Conclusion

Pastor Steven Furtick of Elevation Church ultimately attributes the breakdown of relationships to lost focus. “I think that many relationships fail, not because of a loss of love, but because of a loss of focus.”







Humanity has definitely lost its focus. As such, it has lost its way. No longer is the male-female relationship the backbone of our society. It is currently broken because we’ve stopped caring about what matters to God. To fix it, we need to profoundly change our mindset and our priorities. The choice is ours, so why not try? What have we got to lose, except everything?

