After a brief hiatus, Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico resurfaced with speculation swirling as to whether or not he visited a mental health facility in Ohio.

Now, he has another problem — news that social media influencers on TikTok are allegedly being paid to promote him.

The New York Times did some investigating on video sharing platform TikTok, collecting posts over a 24-hour period last month that amounted to 1,189 about Talarico and his Republican opponent, current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The New York Times noted that a majority of TikTok posts have been about Talarico rather than Paxton, with 70 percent for the former and 30 percent for the latter.

Although that figure includes positive and negative videos on the Democrat, the outlet says it found “dozens of accounts” paid $4 per 1,000 views to promote Talarico, based on job postings and online records by creators. An organization named Frontier Media claimed they were the ones who made the job posting, but the outlet could not get comment.

The Talarico campaign says it was not involved in paying anyone to promote their candidate.

The gulf in Talarico’s TikTok following compared to Paxton is significant, as he has over 2 million followers. The New York Times said Paxton is active on the platform with a few thousand followers.

The following for Talarico could be attributed to his age. He is a 37-year-old running against a 63-year-old. The younger generation is more likely to use TikTok.

What can’t be explained away is paying influencers to promote him.

It makes Talarico as a candidate feel even more phony.

The Senate hopeful presents himself as a Christian, hoping voters will accept that statement at face value. His church, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, would have any Bible-believing Christian screaming and running in the other direction.

Take his “pastor” Babs Miller, for example. She denies the virgin birth of Christ, says He did not die for our sins, and claims we have no way of knowing if He existed. The church believes in “inclusive language” when referring to God as “non-gendered.”

Do you believe Talarico's TikTok promotion raises ethical concerns? Yes, it feels deceptive No, it's just smart campaigning Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it feels deceptive 99% (139 votes) No, it's just smart campaigning 0% (0 votes) Not sure 1% (1 vote)

These people are not Christians, and if Talarico agrees with them, he is not either.

Moreover, do not overlook his previous garbled woke nonsense.

When Talarico tries to present as a patriotic, down-to-earth Texan, remember moments like when he, in mentioning climate change, capitalism, and white supremacy, stated that “only understanding the ways that all three of those oppressive systems work together are we going to be able to begin the process of dismantling them.”

What does any of that actually mean? Great question.

A more important question is who Talarico really is.

The only thing we really know about him is that he wants power.

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