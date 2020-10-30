Login
Commentary
Mere Days After Confirmation, Leftists Have Already Found an Excuse To Impeach ACB

ACBAnna Moneymaker - Pool / Getty ImagesThen-Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett poses for a photo on Capitol Hill on Oct. 21, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker - Pool / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 29, 2020 at 6:18pm
It was inevitable that leftists would not be content to let Justice Amy Coney Barrett just take her seat on the Supreme Court and do her job.

Some are already calling for her to be impeached if she fails to accede to liberals’ demands to recuse herself from any 2020 election cases.

Of course, impeachment talk immediately after confirmation is not new for the radical left. They were making the same noise after Brett Kavanaugh’s placement on the high court two years ago.

Some calls for Barrett’s recusal centered on a case before the Supreme Court regarding the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision that mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day can still be counted.

Do you believe Amy Coney Barrett will be a stand-out justice on the Supreme Court?

The Citizens’ Voice reported that a legal firm representing Lucerne County filed a petition with the Supreme Court Tuesday calling for Barrett’s recusal.

Court documents listed the Luzerne County Board of Elections as the party filing the recusal motion.

“This recusal is compelled since Justice Barrett’s ‘impartiality might reasonably be questioned’ … given the circumstances of her nomination and confirmation,” attorneys for the Bureau of Elections wrote, according to The Citizens Voice.

Several members of the county council were upset when they learned of the “political stunt” carried out by the attorneys without the council’s consent. The members voted 7-4 Tuesday evening to instruct the lawyer to withdraw the petition.

Some liberal advocates actually called for Barrett’s impeachment if she refused to recuse herself, which is entirely her choice.

“If Amy Barrett doesn’t recuse herself on the Pennsylvania voter suppression case going to the Supreme Court she should be impeached,” radio host Chip Franklin tweeted.

Similarly, Norman Ornstein, a contributing editor with The Atlantic, tweeted ahead of Barrett’s confirmation, “If Amy Coney Barrett goes on the Court and immediately votes for PA voter suppression, she should quickly be impeached.”

For the record, Barrett chose not to recuse herself but did not participate in the court’s decision not to grant an expedited ruling in the matter on Tuesday, the day she officially took her seat, Politico reported.

The Court’s public information office said in a statement that the latest Supreme Court justice did not take part in the decision “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties’ filings.”

Carrie Severino — president of the Judicial Crisis Network and co-author of “Justice on Trial” about Kavanaugh’s confirmation battle — told Fox Business Network Tuesday that the calls for Barrett’s recusal from election cases even involving Trump are unfounded.

“You have the nominees that sat repeatedly on the cases that involved the president that appointed them,” said Severino, who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas.

“[Ruth Bader] Ginsburg and Breyer sat on the Clinton v. Jones case, involving the Paula Jones scandal,” she said.

Severino further noted that Ginsburg and Breyer sat on the Bush v. Gore case involving the outcome of the 2000 election, despite Gore being vice president in the Clinton administration.

Should the three Democratically appointed justices on the bench — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer — recuse themselves from election cases too?

The first two were appointed during the Obama/Biden administration after-all.

“Since [Barrett] has no involvement with this administration or obviously with the campaign, there’s no reason she would have to recuse,” Severino said.

Barrett stated perfectly during the White House swearing-in ceremony Monday night what the American people should expect from her.

“The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor,” she said. “And that I will do so both independently of the political branches and of my own preferences.

“I love the Constitution and the democratic republic that it establishes, and I will devote myself to preserving it.”

That’s all any of us can ask of her.

