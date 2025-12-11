Share
A dictionary publisher has deleted a post that presumed to correct the phrasing of a popular Christmas hymn after believers called them out on social media.
A dictionary publisher has deleted a post that presumed to correct the phrasing of a popular Christmas hymn after believers called them out on social media. (ilbusca / Getty Images)

Merriam-Webster Suffers Humiliation After Smug Attempt to Correct a Classic Christmas Hymn

 By Samuel Short  December 11, 2025 at 8:56am
Merriam-Webster tried to correct the wording of a classic Christmas hymn recently, but ended up with eggnog on its face.

In a now-deleted post to social media platform X, “America’s Most Trusted Dictionary” tried to edit the Christmas hymn “What Child Is This?” by posting “Which* Child Is This?”

The supposed arbiter of language obviously intended the Christmas-themed post to be a not-so-subtle nod to fellow grammar warriors who love to correct their compatriots.

 

But the effort came off as not only incredibly smug, but biblically incorrect, as well.

One user called out the organization, citing the Gospel of Matthew.

“Wrong,” the person responded. “‘What child is this?’ [means] ‘What [kind of] child is this?'” He added that Merriam-Webster’s suggested correction, “WHICH child is this” … “doesn’t make sense.”

“The writer was steeped in the [King James Version of the Bible] and is echoing its language: ‘What manner of man is this?’ (Matt. 8:27)” he concluded.

Theology Professor Jake Rainwater clarified why the carol used that particular language when referring to our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Wrong, wrong, wrong. The hymn is asking an ontological question, ‘What kind of child is this?’

“The hymn answers, ‘This is Christ the King, whom shepherds guard and angels sing.’

“The identity of the child broaches his very nature as the God-Man, not merely his human identity.”

The hymn was written in 1865 by William Chatterton Dix and was later paired with the ancient tune of “Greensleeves,” which dates to the 16th century.

The lyrics read,

What Child is this, who, laid to rest

On Mary’s lap is sleeping?

Whom angels greet with anthems sweet,

While shepherds watch are keeping?

The chorus answers,

This, this is Christ, the King,

Whom shepherds guard and angels sing;

Haste, haste to bring Him laud,

The Babe, the Son of Mary!

A third user felt inspired to put his criticism of Merriam-Webster more plainly.

“I regret to inform you our modern dictionary is illiterate,” he wrote.

The dictionary publishers wanted to “fix” the hymn, but ended up being corrected themselves.

Whoever wrote that post does not seem to understand Christianity.

Next time, they should have a member of a local church review it before proceeding.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation