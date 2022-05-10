Share
News

Merrick Garland Provides Criminal Illegal Aliens with New 'Mental Health' Card to Get Out of Deportation

 By Richard Moorhead  May 10, 2022 at 11:20am
At this rate, anyone who infiltrates the borders will get to stay in the country permanently.

In a decision Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized judges to consider the “mental health” of illegal alien criminals when deciding if they’re going to be deported.

This doesn’t apply to the average illegal immigrant. The directive applies to cases involving aliens convicted of “particularly serious crimes.”

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin obtained Garland’s document authorizing judges to consider asylum for mentally ill illegal alien felons on Tuesday.

The ruling expands the Justice Department’s understanding of who is eligible for asylum.

Illegal immigrants convicted of serious felonies were ineligible for asylum in the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1964.

Now, criminals who are mentally ill will be provided with special privileges not afforded to legal immigrants who manage to avoid being convicted of felony offenses.

Garland’s directive to immigration judges provides a new workaround from the law.

In 2014, the Department of Justice told judges not to consider the mental health of serious illegal alien felons when considering their deportation, according to Fox News.

The directive pertains to the case of an illegal alien convicted of burglary in New Jersey in 2017 who is fighting deportation in the courts after serving a four-year prison sentence.

Garland’s new legal guidance vacated the decision of a judge to deport the man.

“Going forward, immigration adjudicators may consider a respondent’s mental health in determining whether a respondent, ‘having been convicted by a final judgment of a particularly serious crime, constitutes a danger to the community of the United States,'” he wrote.

According to Fox News, the Biden administration is seeking to take asylum decisions away from immigration judges and give them to federal bureaucrats in U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security.

This could allow the government to rubber-stamp legal residency for millions of illegal aliens, providing a backdoor means to the amnesty that Democrats have sought to enact for decades.

Do you agree with Garland's decision?

The gutting of immigration enforcement comes as DHS expects an unprecedented torrent of illegal immigrants at the southern border after the Biden administration’s termination of Title 42 enforcement.

The legal provision, which was used by the Trump administration to return illegal immigrants to Mexico or their country of origin amid the coronavirus pandemic, will expire on May 23.

With the federal government preoccupied with the interests of illegal immigrants, state governments are moving to roll back privileges for those who flout America’s laws and borders.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Conversation