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James Hetfield of Metallica, left, pictured jamming with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett in an August 2024 performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
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James Hetfield of Metallica, left, pictured jamming with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett in an August 2024 performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, lashed out Saturday at "entertainers" who bring politics into their performances. And with celebrities like Jelly Roll, Zach Bryan and Mackelemore making headlines lately for doing just that, it wasn't hard to think of who he was talking about. (Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images for Metallica)

Metallica Frontman Triggers Leftists with Subtle Shot at Zach Bryan, Macklemore, and Jelly Roll

 By Samuel Short  October 14, 2026 at 11:42am
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Internet leftists are furious that some musicians still see their craft as an escape from politics rather than an outlet for it.

One of those is Metallica frontman James Hetfield. The band is currently on its “M72 Tour,” playing a series of shows at the Las Vegas Sphere. It was there on Saturday evening that Fox News reported the 63-year-old multiplatinum artist decided to do the opposite of his peers.

During a set, Hetfield told the audience, “Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bulls**t, OK?” (The way he drew out the word “entertainers” was comical by itself.)

“We’re here to forget about all the outside s**t, okay?” he said as cheers erupted. “Metallica’s agenda is love, energy, and heavy music, baby!”

Again, the crowd responded well, understanding that the musician’s stage is not a political platform.

Should musicians remain apolitical in their performances?

The message was a timely one, considering singer/songwriters like Macklemore, Zach Bryan, and Jelly Roll cannot resist politicizing music. As Fox News reported, Macklemore’s “Free Palestine” nonsense saw him dropped from fellow musician Ed Sheeran’s tour.

Weeks later, Bryan wore a “Free Palestine” shirt while performing in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as Newsweek reported. Jelly Roll referred to President Donald Trump as a “fat pig” on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” veering heavily from his usual apolitical demeanor.

For Hetfield, leftist on social media platform Reddit were having none of it.

One user wrote, “This in itself is a political statement. If they didn’t want to make a statement, then don’t.”

Another replied quoting black singer/songwriter Nina Simone who spoke on issues of civil rights, “Or as the late, great Nina Simone once said, ‘An artist’s duty, as far as I’m concerned, is to reflect the times.’

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“Seriously look around at the world! Of course it’s no concern for you, rich old white man.”

A third wrote, “‘I don’t do politics’ always comes from people who are privileged enough that the struggles caused by politics don’t really affect them.

“Really weird take from the band that filmed a music video inside San Quentin prison. That felt pretty political to me.”

Readers may choose to curse their eyes in reading more of those comments here, but that’s the gist of it.

Leftists are incensed because to them, everything is political. Their intellectual tradition — a generous framing of this thought process — traces its origins back to 20th century critical theorists and further still to 19th-century German philosopher Karl Marx.

In leftist thinking, the political is not to be compartmentalized; it is everywhere. Everything from sports to entertainment and children’s shows should be viewed through a political lens. That’s how they build a truly revolutionary outlook. If every facet of life is permeated with the oppressive systems of the ruling class, that is justification to tear it all down.

For leftists, everyone and everything must be brought under the revolution’s microscope. There are no neutral parties or apolitical, well-meaning individuals who simply want to get on with life.

And in leftists eyes, Hetfield and like-minded artists are the problem simply for wanting to make their fans happy.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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