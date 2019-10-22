Meteorologist Fires Back with Photo After Viewer Said She Needed To Cover Stomach Bulge

There comes a time in nearly every human’s life when the numbers on the scale slowly start to creep up.

Clothes don’t quite fit like they used to, and perhaps our bodies no longer process calories the way they used to or we’ve developed tastes for foods that are a little more indulgent than health-conscious.

Whatever the reason, our bodies rarely look the same as they did in our younger years — but that doesn’t have to mean anything.

Our perception of how we should look has been skewed over time, and for some reason many women hold themselves to unrealistic standards made up by people who don’t have their best interests at heart.

And let’s be honest: Most days, eating a bowl of fettuccine alfredo is far more comforting than hopping on the treadmill.

Still, there are some individuals who take it upon themselves to be the body police and make uncalled-for comments.

And the more public the target, the more widespread the reaction.

Tracy Hinson, a weather forecaster for KSDK in St. Louis, admits that she loves her carbs and cheese (who doesn’t?).

No one in their right mind would take issue with the way she looks or imply that the 28-year-old has a serious food issue, but that didn’t stop one viewer from emailing in to suggest the young woman tighten up her act.

“[D]o you ever watch yourself giving the weather report?” the email began, according to an Instagram post from Hinson.

“Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dresses!”

As if to push home the seriousness of her point, the writer went so far as to say that Hinson was a repeat offender.

“[T]oday was not the first time I have noticed this,” the viewer said. “Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach.”

Whether or not the writer in question actually thought she was being helpful is beside the point: She had no place making the unsolicited comment, and Hinson decided to go public with the hurtful email in a rather good-humored way.

Hinson told Inside Edition that female TV personalities “get comments like that all the time.”

One thing that especially saddened her was that the writer had the word “grandma” in her email address, raising questions of what kinds of comments she might be making to her own family.

“Some people online comment with [things] like, ‘It’s jealousy’ or ‘It comes from people not being confident in themselves,'” Hinson said.

“Sometimes I think that people look at people on TV and think that they’re not real, and they can say things like that.”

In a clap-back Instagram post, Hinson posted photos of herself in a red dress where her tiny stomach is visible, and wrote a message just for “Mary.”

“Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks,” she began. “NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly.”

“I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters.”

Along with lots of photos of animals on her Instagram, she also features plenty of pasta, so it’s clear she’s a fan.

And that’s just fine.

“It can only suck in so much,” she said, referring to her stomach.

“I’m just trying to do the weather, people,” she told Inside Edition. “I’m not a model. I’m not an actress. I’m just doing my job.”

