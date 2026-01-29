Share
News
First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks promoting a new movie about her life in the New York Stock Exchange board room before ringing the opening bell, Wednesday.
First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks promoting a new movie about her life in the New York Stock Exchange board room before ringing the opening bell, Wednesday. (Richard Drew / AP)

Metro Los Angeles Forced to Reallocate Buses with 'Melania' Movie Ads After Grotesque Vandalism

 By Randy DeSoto  January 29, 2026 at 3:53pm
Share

Metro Los Angeles chose to relocate advertising for First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary after the posters were vandalized.

Fox affiliate KTTV-TV reporter Matthew Seedorff posted on social media that Metro LA responded to accusations that it was pulling buses with the “Melania” film ads out of service.

“The buses remain in regular service.  Our buses have unfortunately been subject to vandalism over the last couple of years,” the transportation authority said.

“So, after seeing significant vandalism at city bus stops on advertising for the Melania movie, Metro proactively reassigned some [of] the buses containing that advertising to other geographic areas to minimize potential vandalism.”

Seedorff also shared graphic images of some of the vandalism seen at one of the bus stops in the San Fernando Valley, north of Los Angeles.

Democrats dominate party voter registration in Los Angeles County at approximately 53 percent to Republicans’ 17 percent, with most of the rest declaring no party affiliation, according to a 2023 report from the California Secretary of State’s office.

“Melania” is set to hit theaters Friday.

The first lady told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt earlier this week that the audience will see how she manages her private business, which includes jewelry and skin care lines. The film also gives a behind-the-scenes look at Trump family life, and of course, her work as First Lady.

She indicated that a good portion of the documentary focuses on the 20 days leading up to the transition between former President Joe Biden’s and President Donald Trump’s administrations.

Trump noted, “In these situations, you could only have one take,” but the professional film crew captured a lot.

Related:
Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Decorations: Plenty of Americana and a Subtle Nod to Nancy Reagan

In a separate appearance on the Fox News show “The Five” on Wednesday, co-host Greg Gutfeld asked, “What’s your relationship with the president, not knowing he was going to be president?”

Trump responded, “I always thought, you know, that one day he might go and run, and I always told him if you do it, you will win, because I knew how much people loved him … And here we are again.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Pastor of Cities Church Speaks Out After Don Lemon's Arrest
CNN's Navarro Calls Pretti 'Perfect Guy' She'd Want Daughter to Date Before Disturbing New Video Surfaces
Metro Los Angeles Forced to Reallocate Buses with 'Melania' Movie Ads After Grotesque Vandalism
Homan Promises 'Justice is Coming' to Those Funding and Organizing Interference with ICE Operations in Minneapolis
Breaking: New Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Violently Attacking, Destroying Equipment on ICE Vehicle Days Before Shooting
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation