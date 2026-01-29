Metro Los Angeles Forced to Reallocate Buses with 'Melania' Movie Ads After Grotesque Vandalism

Metro Los Angeles chose to relocate advertising for First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary after the posters were vandalized.

Fox affiliate KTTV-TV reporter Matthew Seedorff posted on social media that Metro LA responded to accusations that it was pulling buses with the “Melania” film ads out of service.

“The buses remain in regular service. Our buses have unfortunately been subject to vandalism over the last couple of years,” the transportation authority said.

“So, after seeing significant vandalism at city bus stops on advertising for the Melania movie, Metro proactively reassigned some [of] the buses containing that advertising to other geographic areas to minimize potential vandalism.”

JUST IN: @metrolosangeles responds to accusations of pulling buses with @MELANIATRUMP documentary ads out of service. “The buses remain in regular service. Our buses have unfortunately been subject to vandalism over the last couple of years. So, after seeing significant… — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 29, 2026

Seedorff also shared graphic images of some of the vandalism seen at one of the bus stops in the San Fernando Valley, north of Los Angeles.

Democrats dominate party voter registration in Los Angeles County at approximately 53 percent to Republicans’ 17 percent, with most of the rest declaring no party affiliation, according to a 2023 report from the California Secretary of State’s office.

“Melania” is set to hit theaters Friday.

The first lady told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt earlier this week that the audience will see how she manages her private business, which includes jewelry and skin care lines. The film also gives a behind-the-scenes look at Trump family life, and of course, her work as First Lady.

She indicated that a good portion of the documentary focuses on the 20 days leading up to the transition between former President Joe Biden’s and President Donald Trump’s administrations.

Trump noted, “In these situations, you could only have one take,” but the professional film crew captured a lot.

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

In a separate appearance on the Fox News show “The Five” on Wednesday, co-host Greg Gutfeld asked, “What’s your relationship with the president, not knowing he was going to be president?”

GUTFELD: “What’s your relationship with the president, not knowing he was going to be president?” MELANIA TRUMP: “I always thought you know that one day he might go and run and I always told him if you do it, you will win, because I knew how much people loved him. And here we… pic.twitter.com/LQR10zRUxq — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026

Trump responded, “I always thought, you know, that one day he might go and run, and I always told him if you do it, you will win, because I knew how much people loved him … And here we are again.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.