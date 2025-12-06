Mexican Citizen Living in U.S. Busted on Bribery Charges: 'A Network of Corruption and Deceit'

A Mexican citizen living in Houston has been convicted on charges related to a bribery scheme involving Mexican government officials.

According to the Department of Justice, Alexandro Rovirosa, a Houston resident applying for U.S. citizenship, was found guilty of orchestrating a plan to bribe Mexican officials.

“Alexandro Rovirosa orchestrated a scheme to bribe Mexican officials to benefit himself and his companies,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a release.

“Bribery of government officials to win business undermines fair competition and unjustly enriches bad actors. In prosecuting this case, the Department has sent a clear message that we will not tolerate bribery and corruption schemes run out of the United States, whether the bribes are paid here or abroad,” Galeotti added.

The scheme involved a series of payments and favors designed to secure business advantages in Mexico, according to Justice Department officials. The plot involved officials at Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), the state-owned oil company of Mexico, and PEMEX Exploración y Producción (PEP), PEMEX’s exploration and production subsidiary.

“Most individuals applying for American citizenship treat our laws and customs with respect,” Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston Field Office remarked.

“Alexandro Rovirosa instead violated U.S. laws through a network of corruption and deceit. Rovirosa believed his residence in Houston protected him from the consequences of bribing foreign officials. However, as today’s verdict demonstrates, his scheme not only cost him a luxurious Texas lifestyle, but also his freedom,” Williams added.

The investigation revealed that Rovirosa coordinated with multiple associates to conceal the bribery payments and mask the benefits flowing to his companies.

Prosecutors said the scheme was elaborate, exploiting both U.S. residency and international connections to advance personal and corporate interests.

“The conviction in this case holds the defendant accountable for participating in a scheme to bribe Mexican government officials for the benefit of the defendant and the companies associated with him,” Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Pittano of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, Mid-Atlantic Region, said of the prosecution.

“The FDIC OIG remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate financial crimes, including those involving bribery and corruption,” Pittano added.

Officials emphasized that Rovirosa’s actions illustrate the need for careful scrutiny of individuals seeking U.S. citizenship, particularly those with extensive international business ties.

The Justice Department noted that the case underscores the broader commitment of U.S. authorities to enforce laws against bribery and corruption, even when the alleged criminal activity occurs abroad.

Rovirosa now faces sentencing, which could include significant prison time and fines for both himself and his companies.

The Justice Department noted, “The jury convicted Rovirosa of one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and two counts of violating the FCPA. It found him not guilty of a fourth count of violating the FCPA.”

“He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

Rovirosa’s co-conspirator, Mario Avila, is still a fugitive.

