Mexican Flag-Waving Protesters Shut Down California Highway

President Donald Trump’s deportation crackdown on illegal aliens is already making its mark — and the left is howling.

With more than 7,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests around the country since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to Fox News, anti-ICE protesters took to the streets in Los Angeles and around the country on Sunday to denounce Trump’s moves to secure American sovereignty.

But if the thousands in the mob that closed down a key California freeway thought they were making a point, the Mexican flags they were carrying just proved they missed it completely.

And implicitly threatening to continue the illegal immigration invasion invited during the Joe Biden presidency — with mocking signs declaring “MAGA: Mexicans Always Get Across” — won’t help their cause with the Americans who elected Trump in November.

“Today’s anti-Trump immigration protest took over the 101 Freeway in downtown L.A., as marchers held signs that said, ‘MAGA — Mexicans always get across’ and ‘Don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” referring to farm workers,” Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

Today’s anti-Trump immigration protest took over the 101 Freeway in downtown L.A., as marchers held signs that said, “MAGA — Mexicans always get across” and “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” referring to farm workers. Our story, w/ by @bvdbrug: https://t.co/03mPaonHgG pic.twitter.com/Z3GKlAwJp9 — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) February 3, 2025



According to CBS News, the protest began with a gathering, then a march on City Hall before moving onto U.S. 101.

“Some protesters sat down in lanes, while many others held Mexican flags and signs with phrases such as, ‘Nobody is illegal,’ and ‘Viva Mexico,’ as they marched along the busy thoroughfare while being closely watched by law enforcement,” CBS reported. “Flags of several other nations were also seen.”

Los Angeles police reported only one arrest related to the protest, according to CBS. There were no details on the circumstances or charges.

NOW: Anti-ICE protesters are blocking both sides of the 101 Freeway near the Alameda Street exit in DTLA. The CHP has since closed that portion of the freeway. Read more: https://t.co/K60ImdzmDi pic.twitter.com/iO5ARSTyTL — KTLA (@KTLA) February 2, 2025



California wasn’t the only state where protests took place. According to Newsweek, the weekend also saw demonstrations in Texas, Arkansas, Georgia and elsewhere.

But California, with its huge illegal immigrant population and criminal-coddling leftist government, was ground zero.

From a public-relations perspective, a crowd carrying the flag of another country while protesting an American administration that’s securing American borders on behalf of the American people is a nightmare.

No matter how sympathetically a demonstration is covered by a liberal mainstream media, the real message is that the protesters don’t even consider it necessary to pretend to be respecting the country.

And, as social media users noted, that message came across loud and clear:

Anyone flying a Mexican flag at an anti Trump protest is just proving our point. You don’t support America, so you shouldn’t be in America. pic.twitter.com/qphsGwmR2c — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) February 2, 2025

Looks to me like it’s a serious mistake to be waving Mexican flags. It makes me wish all of them should get deported. — Fernando (@FernandoLeanme) February 3, 2025

Wow, these people really want to be deported. — Tricia D (@GreyMortenson) February 3, 2025

With Trump acting quickly to fulfill his campaign promises to bring the illegal immigration crisis under control, its effectiveness can be judged by just how loud the wailing is from his opponents.

And a temper tantrum that closes a major U.S. traffic artery on behalf of illegals who shouldn’t be here in the first place is loud enough to get the country’s attention.

Meanwhile, the protesters carrying the flag of a foreign nation — a nation that has enabled the invasion of the United States from the southern border — make sure that it’s the kind of attention that just confirms the point Trump’s voters were making in November when they returned him to the White House:

The United States is being overrun by illegal immigration, and the American people wanted the government to put a stop to it.

Die-hard Democrats and the establishment media might not get it, but those Mexican flags proved how badly the left missed that point.

