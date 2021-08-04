Path 27
Mexican Government Announces It Is Suing American Gun Manufacturers

Dillon Burroughs August 4, 2021 at 10:40am
The Mexican government on Wednesday sued numerous U.S. gun companies over illegal firearm trafficking across the border because “their products are trafficked,” according to a new report by The Washington Post.

The lawsuit argued American gun manufacturers “are conscious of the fact that their products are trafficked and used in illicit activities against the civilian population and authorities of Mexico.”

“Nonetheless,” it added, “they continue to prioritize their economic benefit, and use marketing strategies to promote weapons that are ever more lethal, without mechanisms of security or traceability.”

The report mentioned Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.; Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc; Beretta U.S.A. Corp; Glock, Inc; and Colt’s Manufacturing Co. Llc. as companies included in the upcoming lawsuit.

“Mexico is seeking compensation for damages, which are estimated at as much as $10 billion, Mexican officials said at a news conference on Wednesday,” Reuters reported.

“Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been prioritizing tackling the flow of illicit arms from the United States into Mexico, which has recorded record-high homicide rates in recent years.”

“Alejandro Celorio, legal advisor for the ministry, told reporters Wednesday that the damage caused by the trafficked guns would be equal to 1.7% to 2% of Mexico’s gross domestic product,” according to the Associated Press.

The AP quoted Celorio saying, “We don’t do it to pressure the United States.”

“We do it so there aren’t deaths in Mexico.”

Should Mexico be allowed to sue U.S. gunmakers?

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the lawsuit was part of the government’s work to reduce gun violence in the nation.

“The priority is that we reduce homicides,” Ebrard said.

“We aren’t looking to change American laws.”

Gun trafficking ranks as one of several problems escalating along the nation’s southern border since President Joe Biden entered the White House. More than one million illegal immigrants have crossed the border in fiscal year 2021, more than the total for all of fiscal year 2020.

In addition to increased illegal immigration, the border crisis has increased concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.

A charity in the border town of La Joya, Texas, has reportedly rented an entire hotel to house illegal immigrants who have tested positive for COVID-19, giving no notification to the local community.

“Police in La Joya, TX, a Border town, announce a charity has rented an entire hotel here for COVID-positive migrants,” Fox News Channel State Department Correspondent Rich Edson tweeted on July 28. “They say they only found out when a family, showing symptoms and staying there, ate at a restaurant next door. A customer flagged down a police officer.”

“They’re advising La Joya to mask up and distance,” he later tweeted.

“The La Joya Police Department said a patrol officer was waved down Monday by someone concerned about a group that appeared to be sick at a Whataburger fast food restaurant,” Fox News reported on July 27.

“The officer found a family inside who were coughing and sneezing and not adhering to health guidelines, including the wearing of masks, authorities said during a news conference.”

La Joya Police Sgt. Manuel Casas said his department and the city had not been notified of the situation.

Truth and Accuracy

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




