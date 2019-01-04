SECTIONS
Mexican Mayor Shot and Killed Hours After Taking Office

By Jack Davis
at 5:21pm
A Mexican mayor was shot to death Tuesday less than two hours after he took office.

Alejandro Aparicio Santiago, the mayor of Tlaxiaco, was walking to his first official meeting when several people opened fire on him and a group of officials he was walking with. The mayor died at the hospital according to CNN.

Aparicio died from internal bleeding caused by a gunshot wound that punctured his right lung, the attorney general’s office said.

Aparicio was heading to a city hall meeting when the attack took place.

A community official shot in the attack died Wednesday. Two other people were wounded.

A 34-year-old man, whose initials — J.M. V. — were released, is being held in connection with the attack.

The suspect was previously a police officer, officials said.

Although officials said the suspect was the only person linked to the attack, the state prosecutor’s office said a drug gang may be behind the attack.

Aparicio belonged to Mexico’s National Regeneration Movement, the party of newly elected President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Alejandro Murat, governor of the Mexican state of Oaxaca, tweeted that he “strongly condemned” the attack, the Independent reported, giving a translation of the Spanish language tweet.

“I requested a thorough investigation from the attorney General and he informs me that he has already arrested the probable perpetrator,” he said.

“I express my condolences to the family and the people of Tlaxiaco,” he added.

Between September 2017 and August 2018, 175 politicians in Mexico were slain, according to security consulting firm Etellekt.

Obrador’s party has promised to crack down on drug wars and corruption.

