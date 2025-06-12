Mexican President Backs Protesters in Los Angeles - But Has She Read Article 33 of Her Own Constitution?

In a twist of diplomatic irony, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is finding herself in the middle of a controversy that begs an important question: Does she keep a copy of her country’s constitution handy?

The saga unfolded when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Sheinbaum of encouraging violence during the riots in Los Angeles.

“Claudia Sheinbaum came out and encouraged more protests in L.A., and I condemn her for that,” Noem said Tuesday at the White House, Reuters reported.

“She should not be encouraging violent protests that are going on,” Noem continued.

“People are allowed to peacefully protest. But the violence that we’re seeing is not acceptable, and it’s not going to happen in America.”

Sheinbaum quickly fired back, calling Noem’s allegation “absolutely false” and sharing a video of her original remarks to set the record straight.

“A few moments ago, in response to a question from a media outlet, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security mistakenly mentioned that I encouraged violent protests in Los Angeles,” a translated version of Sheinbaum’s Tuesday X post said.

“I inform you that this is absolutely false. Here is my statement from yesterday, in which I clearly condemn violent demonstrations. We have always been against them, and even more so now in the high office I hold. On the other hand, our position is and will continue to be the defense of honest, hardworking Mexicans who support the United States economy and their families in Mexico.”

The exchange highlights a growing problem in our modern world of foreign leaders meddling in another nation’s domestic unrest.

Under Mexico’s own constitution, the provision is clear: Foreigners are barred from participating in the country’s political affairs.

If they do, the government has the power to expel them without legal proceedings.

Article 33 of the Mexican Constitution of 1917, seen below, is short, sweet, and to the point. It might even make you wish for something similar in the U.S. Constitution.

Foreigners are those who do not possess the qualifications set forth in Article 30. They are entitled to the guarantees granted by Chapter I, Title I, of the present Constitution; but the Federal Executive shall have the exclusive power to compel any foreigner whose remaining he may deem inexpedient to abandon the national territory immediately and without the necessity of previous legal action. Foreigners may not in any way participate in the political affairs of the country.

It’s a big reminder of Mexico’s strict stance on foreign involvement in its internal matters. It also raises a big question on international double standards.

Why does Sheinbaum advocate for protesting in the United States while her own country’s laws leave little room for foreigners to engage in similar activities south of the border?

Her swift denial suggests that she’s aware of the stakes, but it may be too little, too late. Trade between Mexico and the U.S. still hangs in the balance, and many other hard negotiations are guaranteed against the administration of President Donald Trump.

As Sheinbaum navigates the diplomatic minefield, one can’t help but wonder if she’s read Article 33 of her own constitution.

