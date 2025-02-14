Share
Commentary
President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbuam Pardo speaks during the daily morning briefing at the National Palace in Mexico City on Feb. 3.
Commentary
(Aurora Martinez Corona - ObturadorMX / Getty Images)

Mexican President Not Happy About 'Gulf of America,' Threatens to File Suit

 By Samuel Short  February 14, 2025 at 12:49pm
Not everyone is taking the news of the Gulf of Mexico becoming the Gulf of America well.

The Associate Press reported Thursday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum may sue Google if it stays in line with President Donald Trump’s executive order officially changing the name.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Google made the change when the United States government updated its official map.

Trump signed the executive order on Jan. 20 — his first day in office for his second term — and declared Feb. 9 to be “Gulf of America Day” because that day was his first visit to the gulf since the change.

Does Sheinbaum have a case against Google?

Per the AP, the Mexican president argued the executive order only impacts the “continental shelf of the United States.”

She stated, Mexico still has control over a lot of the gulf, and “we have sovereignty over our continental shelf.”

The AP noted that the name on Google Maps was dependent upon where the user was located.

If you’re in Mexico, it would appear as “Gulf of Mexico,” and if you’re in America, it would appear as “Gulf of America.”

Will Mexico sue?

In other countries, it reportedly appears as, “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).”

Google said in January, it has a “long-standing practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

Sheinbaum’s case seems pretty flimsy here.

If “Gulf of America” came up for Google Maps users in Mexico, she may have a case, but that’s not what’s happening.

Trump’s executive order is admittedly amusing and has made for many hilarious moments as officials like Sheinbaum fly off the handle over it. Threatening to sue Google is not going to make her government seem any more legitimate when her country is plagued by drug cartels and waves of illegals seeking to use it as a passageway into the United States.

Wary Illegal Aliens Have Started a 'Reverse Flow' Trend After Just a Few Weeks of Trump Admin Policies

It could be argued that while this a trivial issue for Mexico that should be left alone, the same claim can be made against Trump as the president should focus his time and energy on more substantial issues, but we know he’s doing that, as well.

The Department of Government Efficiency is exposing how much of our tax dollars have been wasted. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion have been purged, and now Trump is on the precipice of a peace deal to end Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The president is making good on what he promised to do. This is just the icing on the cake.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Conversation