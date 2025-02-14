Not everyone is taking the news of the Gulf of Mexico becoming the Gulf of America well.

The Associate Press reported Thursday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum may sue Google if it stays in line with President Donald Trump’s executive order officially changing the name.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Google made the change when the United States government updated its official map.

Trump signed the executive order on Jan. 20 — his first day in office for his second term — and declared Feb. 9 to be “Gulf of America Day” because that day was his first visit to the gulf since the change.

Does Sheinbaum have a case against Google?

Per the AP, the Mexican president argued the executive order only impacts the “continental shelf of the United States.”

She stated, Mexico still has control over a lot of the gulf, and “we have sovereignty over our continental shelf.”

The AP noted that the name on Google Maps was dependent upon where the user was located.

If you’re in Mexico, it would appear as “Gulf of Mexico,” and if you’re in America, it would appear as “Gulf of America.”

Will Mexico sue? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 24% (100 Votes) No: 76% (322 Votes)

In other countries, it reportedly appears as, “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).”

Google said in January, it has a “long-standing practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

Sheinbaum’s case seems pretty flimsy here.

If “Gulf of America” came up for Google Maps users in Mexico, she may have a case, but that’s not what’s happening.

Trump’s executive order is admittedly amusing and has made for many hilarious moments as officials like Sheinbaum fly off the handle over it. Threatening to sue Google is not going to make her government seem any more legitimate when her country is plagued by drug cartels and waves of illegals seeking to use it as a passageway into the United States.

It could be argued that while this a trivial issue for Mexico that should be left alone, the same claim can be made against Trump as the president should focus his time and energy on more substantial issues, but we know he’s doing that, as well.

The Department of Government Efficiency is exposing how much of our tax dollars have been wasted. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion have been purged, and now Trump is on the precipice of a peace deal to end Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The president is making good on what he promised to do. This is just the icing on the cake.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.