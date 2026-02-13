Mexican Restaurant Owner Under Fire for Offering ICE Agents Free Meals Fires Back at Leftists: 'They Need to Look for Jesus'

An immigrant and restaurant owner from El Salvador finds himself in the left’s crosshairs for having the audacity to support law enforcement.

Jorge Rivas owns Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Catalina, Arizona. For the last five years, Rivas has offered free meals to law enforcement, but has only recently created outrage when it became known that the offer applied to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, as reported by Fox News.

“Everything started because a local reporter asked me that the offer that we have on the wall of the restaurant about serving free meals to law enforcement officers, if that also extended to ICE agents,” Rivas said.

“And I say, of course it does because they’re also law enforcement agents.

“You know, there are agents that work for the federal government. Obviously, working under the great leadership of President Trump. And they’re enforcing the laws that have been on the books for many years, the same laws that were enforced by other presidents like Obama, Clinton, et cetera. So they are not doing anything different. And for us to offer free meals, it’s just our way of saying thank you for being out there, putting your life on the line, risking your safety.”

The policy was made known to the broader public in a video posted to Instagram by Pulso.

The video was later reposted to social media platform X.

🚨 BOOM! This Mexican restaurant is being praised nationwide for providing FREE meals to ICE agents in Arizona “Everyone who works for ICE, all federal agents, can come to Sammy’s…here, they will be treated with respect as they deserve.” ABSOLUTELY BASED! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Jgp4cID5j8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 9, 2026

Since that time, Rivas said his business is receiving angry calls and one-star reviews from angry leftists; they cannot stand to see an immigrant support the president.

“You know, when you hear the negativity and the insults over and over, it bothers you, you know, whether you want it or not. And also all the one-star reviews on Google, I know sooner or later people are going to start wondering, you know, ‘Is this real, are they as horrible,’ because they write, ‘Oh this place is full of cockroaches,’ or ‘You know, I got so sick off eating a burrito.’”

Fox called Rivas an outspoken Trump supporter. He said that the agitators suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome aren’t just bothering him, but taking to the streets to riot and endanger officers.

“I know that many people feel that they need to have a goal, they need to have a purpose in their life.

“And they think that by confronting ICE agents or federal agents, that will fill the void that they have in their heart. They need to look for Jesus and for God for moral values and that will make them feel better.”

Indeed, if these leftists had an ounce of faith in Christ to find meaning, perhaps this wouldn’t be how they spend their time.

The exchanges between Rivas and his left-wing patrons on Yelp are admittedly hilarious, as he refuses to cede any ground.

One user complained about his burrito, writing, “Halfway through, the burrito basically exploded and turned into a burrito salad, except calling it a salad is an insult to vegetables. If disappointment had a flavor, this would be it. Would not recommend. Would not re-order. Honestly still not sure if I should be mad or impressed.”

Rivas shot back, “This is Trump’s King Lobster burrito, made for Royalty and that’s probably why you didn’t like it, maybe you’re just a ‘Dem peasant’ and just like you said everyday deep fried food is just down the road.”

Oof.

Another wrote, “What I got was bland and disgusting food. What’s the point in complaining when even the service isn’t up to par. I’ll never come back and will not recommend. One last thing, maybe if the owner focused more attention on his food than on his political views this would be a different story.”

Again, Rivas wasn’t having it, replying, “Simply TDS syndrome!”

The Achilles heel of collectivism is the individual the collectivist claims to represent that diametrically opposes their worldview.

Rivas won’t be stereotyped as another victim of the Trump regime.

We should commend his courage, his sense of humor, and his work ethic.

