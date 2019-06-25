Mexico Deploys Nearly 15,000 Troops to US Border

Mexico took a more aggressive approach to stop illegal immigration into the United States on Monday by sending nearly 15,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The country’s Secretary of Defense Luis Sandoval made the announcement on Monday in Cancun, according to CNN.

“In the northern part of the country, we have deployed a total of almost 15,000 troops composed of National Guard elements and military units,” he said.

Sandoval said nearly 2,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to Mexico’s southern border with Belize and Guatemala in addition to the 4,500 already there.

He also said that Mexico was detaining migrants attempting to make their way into the United States.

“Given that (undocumented) migration is not a crime but rather an administrative violation, we simply detain them and turn them over to the authorities,” Sandoval said, according to AFP.

The troop movements come after President Trump threatened Mexico with a 5 percent blanket tariff on Mexican goods if the country didn’t do more to stem the flow of illegal immigration into the United States.

As a response, Mexico promised it would send troops to its southern border.

This is the first time Mexico has taken action to stop illegal immigration into the shared border with the United States since Trump threatened the tariffs.

The deal struck on June 7 between the U.S. and Mexico requires the latter to do more to stop illegal immigration into the United States within a 45-day period.

It appears with the latest troop movements on the two borders, Mexico is at least making an effort.

However, it remains to be seen if Mexico will keep its troops at the border or pull them back after the 45 days.

Earlier this month, Trump slammed Democrats after the deal with Mexico saying the country is “doing more for the United States at the Border than the Democrats in Congress!”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted a similar statement after the deal, praising President Trump while criticizing the Democrats.

“Very glad to see Mexico working with President [Donald Trump] to up their game and deal with immigration from Central America,” he said.

“I hope Democrats will do the same.”

