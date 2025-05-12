Mexico Sues Google Over Gulf of America Map Label

Mexico is going to court to force Google to hem in President Donald Trump’s renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Currently, U.S. users of Google Maps see the body of water labeled the “Gulf of America.” Mexican users see “Gulf of Mexico,” according to Yucatan Magazine.

The rest of the world sees “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).”

In the lawsuit, Mexico said Trump can rename a piece of the gulf, but not all of it.

Sheinbaum’s government is taking the position that Trump’s executive order renaming the gulf can only apply to that section of the continental shelf belonging to the United States, according to the Guardian.

“The lawsuit has already been filed,” Sheinbaum said,

“The U.S. government only calls the portion of the U.S. continental shelf the Gulf of America, not the entire gulf, because it wouldn’t have the authority to name the entire gulf.”

“All we want is for the decree issued by the U.S. government to be complied with,” Sheinbaum continued.

On Thursday, the House passed a bill that would make the executive order Trump issued in January permanent as law, according to CBS.

The vote on the bill was 211-206.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said the bill was “one of the most important things that we can do this Congress.”

“This is such an important thing to do for the American people,” Greene said. “The American people deserve pride in their country, and they deserve pride in the waters that we own, that we protect with our military and our Coast Guard.”

In a news release on her website, Greene noted, “It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America, and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as.”

“Democrat policies have fueled this crisis. They opened our borders, defunded border enforcement, and prioritized illegal aliens and MS-13 gang members over American families. These same Democrats are now outraged over the idea of renaming a body of water that we protect, we patrol, and we pay for,” she said.

“The gulf is rightfully ours, we must make this change permanent.”

Although critics said the change would cost money, Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota said there are simple alternatives to forcing schools to buy new maps, according to CBS.

“If a school district can’t afford to purchase an entirely new map, you know what? A sticker would do,” Fischbach said.

“Just put that over the top and put ‘Gulf of America.’ I mean, there are a lot of simple ways to deal with this.”

