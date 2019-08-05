SECTIONS
Mexico Threatens Legal Action Against United States After El Paso Massacre

By Jack Davis
Published August 5, 2019 at 7:18am
Mexico’s foreign minister said Sunday that his nation is looking at legal action against the United States after Saturday’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 people dead, including six Mexican citizens.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard called Saturday’s shooting an “act of barbarism.”

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry called the attack in El Paso a “terrorist act against innocent Mexicans,” NBC reported. Nine of the 26 people injured were Mexican citizens.

“The president has instructed me to ensure that Mexico’s indignation translates into … efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions for Mexico to take a role and demand that conditions are established that protect … Mexicans in the United States,” Ebrard said in a Spanish-language Twitter video.

Mexico could seek to extradite accused gunman Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, Ebrard said, according to The New York Times.

“For Mexico, this individual is a terrorist,” he said, Politico reported.

For some on Twitter, Mexico’s objections rang hollow.

Ebrard said Mexico will participate in the investigation into the shooting and focus upon how Crusius got the gun used in the shooting.

“We are going to ask for access to see how this weapon was sold and how it came to their hands. And to know if the authorities knew about the potential of this individual,” Ebrard said.

Mexico also plans to make this issue bigger than one shooting, he said.

Is it unreasonable for Mexico to sue the U.S. because of the El Paso shootings?

Meetings are planned in Texas, California, Chicago, New York and Atlanta to expand protections for Mexican citizens in the U.S., he said.

“We are also calling for a meeting of Spanish-speaking countries with communities in the United States,” Ebrard said. He said the meeting would be designed to protect “the culture and rights” of Spanish-speaking nations’ citizens in America.

Mexico is also planning to ask the U.S. to take a position against hate crimes, he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







