Mexico Unveils Monumental, Snarky Message for US Citizens Who Want the Border Closed

If there was ever a microcosm of how little foreign nations respect Joe Biden’s United States of America, this is the prime example.

Because this disrespect isn’t coming from some overseas rival, a Middle Eastern country that hates Western values, or some remnant of the USSR.

No this flagrant bit of disrespect is emanating from, effectively, America’s backyard — Mexico.

You know Mexico, the country that America has sent nearly $600 million to in the last five years and where Americans are routinely kidnapped.

But this writer digresses … let’s just focus on this childish, nonsensical stunt from Tijuana, Mexico, officials.

As Fox News reported, Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero and former Mexican foreign secretary Marcelo Ebrard set up a piece of the infamous Berlin Wall within view of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana.







Next to the piece of the wall, Caballero posted this message on a plaque: “May this be a lesson to build a society that knocks down walls and builds bridges.”

Do you believe Mexico went too far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (80 Votes) No: 4% (3 Votes)

If you couldn’t tell, that’s a not-so-subtle shot at anyone who dares think that sovereign nations should have established and regulated borders (an apparently novel concept to the left).

Border security was a winning platform for former President Trump when he stunned the nation with a 2016 general election win.

It’s an issue even Biden is (supposedly) working on, as the crisis of illegal immigration has only worsened under his blind eye. He at least has to pretend like he cares about the country’s porous borders as the 2024 general election looms.

So clearly, left or right, there is growing concern about the border.

Leave it to some clueless bureaucrat from Mexico to completely miss the point of that consternation.

Where to even begin with how stupid this little Berlin Wall stunt is?

First, and perhaps most importantly of all, the Berlin Wall divided up a singular country in Germany. Leftists are notoriously bad at geography, but that still doesn’t excuse this wild misstep.

So, unless Caballero and Ebrard think that Tijuana should start paying taxes into the American government’s coffers, they can bugger right off with that comparison.

Second, the left continuously misrepresents what it is that legal immigration advocates are fighting for.

“Why in Tijuana? How many families have shed blood, labor and their lives to get past the wall?” Caballero asked, per Fox News. “The social and political conflict is different than the Berlin Wall, but it’s a wall at the end of the day. And a wall is always a sphinx that divides and bloodies nations.”

It’s not about the wall. It’s about a country securing its borders. It doesn’t matter if it’s a gate, wall, moat, or landmine field — a country without sovereign borders is no country at all.

Lastly, what is the point of this? Does the mayor of some podunk drunkard tourist destination actually think she’s going to change any hearts or minds with this snarky schtick?

Let’s be real, this isn’t about some humanitarian plea … this is a cry for attention.

Because if Caballero actually cared about this issue, she would be working with U.S. officials to stymie the unmitigated flood of unchecked illegal immigrants — not trying to shame them with a stunt that would make a fifth-grade history student blush.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.