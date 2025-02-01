Mexico's President Is Already Asking for Help, Hoping Someone Will Help Her Keep 'Gulf of Mexico'

With a gulf of words separating the United States and Mexico, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is asking Google to do something about it.

Last month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Google has said that Google Maps will comply to an extent, according to the BBC.

“We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” it said in a statement.

“When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name,” it said, meaning that Mexican internet users will see “Gulf of Mexico” while Americans will see “Gulf of America.”

Sheinbaum is pushing back by saying that the 1994 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea only allows a nation to control waters 12 nautical miles from the coast.

Her position is that only America’s part of the gulf should be given the name Trump wants, according to the Washington Times.

Mexico also wants much of North America to be called “Mexican America.”

But the tide is against Sheinbaum.

Last week, in a nod to Trump, Chevron used the phrase “Gulf of America” in an earnings release, according to CNBC.

Trump’s order said that “[t]he area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America.”

“The Gulf was a crucial artery for America’s early trade and global commerce. It is the largest gulf in the world, and the United States coastline along this remarkable body of water spans over 1,700 miles and contains nearly 160 million acres,” the order said.

“The bountiful geology of this basin has made it one of the most prodigious oil and gas regions in the world, providing roughly 14% of our Nation’s crude-oil production and an abundance of natural gas, and consistently driving new and innovative technologies that have allowed us to tap into some of the deepest and richest oil reservoirs in the world.

“Further, the Gulf is a vital region for the multi-billion-dollar U.S. maritime industry, providing some of the largest and most impressive ports in the world. The Gulf will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping America’s future and the global economy, and in recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our Nation’s economy and its people, I am directing that it officially be renamed the Gulf of America,” the order said.

The order ensures that all official government communications will use “Gulf of America” and not “Gulf of Mexico.”

Trump’s order also restored the name of Mount McKinley to the Alaskan mountain later renamed Mount Denali.

