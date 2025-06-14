Mexico's President Wants ICE to Stay Away from Soccer Cup in LA

The president of Mexico is hoping that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will give illegal immigrants a pass when Mexico’s team plays in a Gold Cup soccer match on Saturday in Inglewood, California.

Mexico will play the Dominican Republic on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in a context of immigration raids and protests in the Los Angeles area.

“We don’t believe that there will be any raids if there’s a soccer game,” Sheinbaum Friday said in a news conference, according to the Associated Press.

“We hope there won’t be any. We call for no action from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” she said.

Sheinbaum also said that the Mexican consulates in the United States have begun a campaign to inform Mexican citizens of their rights if they are detained by American immigration authorities.

“This campaign we are carrying out through the consulates will provide all the information on what to do if detained, as well as ongoing contact with families,” Sheinbaum said.

Separately, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agency will have a presence at the FIFA Club World Cup matches, according to ESPN.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the FIFA Club World Cup 26 is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the Super Bowl. Our mission remains unchanged,” the agency said Thursday in a statement.

A social media post from the agency saying agents would be “suited and booted” was taken down.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was asked about CBP agents being present for a Saturday match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“No, I don’t have any concerns about anything in the sense that we are already attentive on any security question,” Infantino said.

“Of course, the most important for us is to guarantee security for all fans who come to the games. And this is our priority,” he added.

The venue said it works with multiple agencies to ensure security will protect fans.

“As with all stadium events, Hard Rock Stadium officials work in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies and event organizers to establish and enforce security protocols based on the unique needs of each event,” Hard Rock Stadium said in a statement.

“For FIFA Club World Cup 2025, fans should expect to pass through multiple security and ticket check points in order to enter Hard Rock Stadium. All fans will also have their tickets scanned as they enter the property. Ensuring fan safety continues to be the highest priority for all stadium events,” the statement continued.

FIFA noted that many agencies collaborate on security.

“In line with previous FIFA competitions, our safety and security team has been planning and collaborating closely with stadium officials, as well as local, regional, tribal, state and federal agencies to ensure a robust security presence not only for the opening match at Hard Rock Stadium, but at all our venues for the FIFA Club World Cup,” it said in a statement.

