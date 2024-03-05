This South Florida city is putting an end to the party.

The city of Miami Beach is even going so far as to release a commercial advertising its “break up” with the yearly tradition of spring break.

A video touting the breakup appeared on the city’s official X account on Friday.

Miami Beach has expressed its willingness to shed its reputation as a college party town before.

The city was forced to impose a nightly curfew in 2022 in response to spiking rates of gun violence.

More than 1,000 people were arrested that year during the March timeframe.

Miami Beach to impose spring break curfew after gun violence. Every spring, hordes of revelers take over Miami Beach for drinking parties that can quickly turn ugly. Last year, over a 1,000 people were arrested for fights and vandalismhttps://t.co/ZvqOmV5TfD pic.twitter.com/bWPTQjzsE3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 25, 2022

Is this the right move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (182 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

And things didn’t get any better last year, as two fatal shootings and rowdy crowds sparked a spring break curfew.

Scenes of chaos have long been associated with the city’s (apparently unwanted) spring tradition.

Miami Beach, Florida, imposes a midnight curfew and declares a state of emergency due to a spring break crowd riot and shootings that left two people dead. pic.twitter.com/ALHy1vXR5G — dana (@dana916) March 20, 2023

A miamibeachfl.gov/breakup web page appears on the city’s website, advertising a list of planned enforcement actions targeting drunk and disorderly visitors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also pledging to help the city ]deal with out-of-control spring breakers, deploying Florida state troopers to the city.

Miami Beach: Gov. DeSantis is laying out steps the state is taking to help local jurisdictions prevent large crowds from causing chaos during Spring Break. Florida is providing state troopers to cities who have asked for extra manpower. pic.twitter.com/0WrWa29mRF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 5, 2024

DeSantis slammed the spring break phenomenon as “mayhem” in a Tuesday news conference — while clarifying that law-abiding tourism is more than welcome, according to WTVJ.

“The state has a lot going on, it’s a fun place to be at and we want to see people do that, but we also are going to insist that people respect the law,” DeSantis said.

The crackdowns — and the advertising campaign surrounding them — may be paying off.

Some residents are indicating that spring break in 2024 is more “under control” than times past, according to WFOR-TV.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.