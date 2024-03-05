Miami Beach Sends Strong Message to Spring Breakers After They Repeatedly Trash City
This South Florida city is putting an end to the party.
The city of Miami Beach is even going so far as to release a commercial advertising its “break up” with the yearly tradition of spring break.
A video touting the breakup appeared on the city’s official X account on Friday.
Miami Beach has expressed its willingness to shed its reputation as a college party town before.
The city was forced to impose a nightly curfew in 2022 in response to spiking rates of gun violence.
More than 1,000 people were arrested that year during the March timeframe.
Miami Beach to impose spring break curfew after gun violence.
And things didn’t get any better last year, as two fatal shootings and rowdy crowds sparked a spring break curfew.
Scenes of chaos have long been associated with the city’s (apparently unwanted) spring tradition.
A miamibeachfl.gov/breakup web page appears on the city’s website, advertising a list of planned enforcement actions targeting drunk and disorderly visitors.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also pledging to help the city ]deal with out-of-control spring breakers, deploying Florida state troopers to the city.
DeSantis slammed the spring break phenomenon as “mayhem” in a Tuesday news conference — while clarifying that law-abiding tourism is more than welcome, according to WTVJ.
“The state has a lot going on, it’s a fun place to be at and we want to see people do that, but we also are going to insist that people respect the law,” DeSantis said.
The crackdowns — and the advertising campaign surrounding them — may be paying off.
Some residents are indicating that spring break in 2024 is more “under control” than times past, according to WFOR-TV.
