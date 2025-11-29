Miami Homeowner Faces Off Against 4 Intruders, Sends 3 Running After They See What He Did to the First

A homeowner in Miami-Dade County, Florida, fatally shot an intruder as he and three others broke into the property.

The break-in occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 22, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, per a report from WPLG-TV.

Four individuals reportedly tried to enter the home.

The homeowner then opened fire at the group, striking one of them in the upper body.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and took the wounded man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other three ran away.

WPLG-TV interviewed the mother of the fatally shot man the next morning.

“I’m in shock, disbelief, hurt,” she said.

“[I was told] he got shot and killed, and [they] said he tried to break into someone’s house. That’s not him,” she insisted.

Investigators continue to search for the other three suspects who ran away.

As noted by Blaze Media, several social media users offered their opinions on the shooting, as well as the reaction from the mother.

“I am truly sorry for this mother, but the son apparently was involved with the wrong people and participated in a fatally stupid crime,” one user said.

“No doubt that the homeowner feared for his life with four men trying to force their way inside. Either she really didn’t know her son at all, or he was easily misled.”

Another commenter acknowledged that “she is distraught,” but noted that “the bottom line is her son committed a crime.”

“I feel bad for her, but not for him. Break into my home and find out,” the commenter vowed.

Others commended the homeowner for practicing the Second Amendment.

“Everyone has a duty and a right to defend themselves when attacked,” a third user said. “Good job homeowner!!!”

“Play FAFO in Florida and this is the result!!!” a fourth promised. “Love our freedom to protect ourselves.”

