Mich Dems Panic, Demand Reporters Stop Asking About Abdul El-Sayed's Relationship with Jew-Hating, Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker

The only reason that Abdul El-Sayed is the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan is the fact that the little-known former Wayne County health official got the support of the left-wing podcasting class — particularly Hasan Piker, the violent, anti-Semitic, communist Twitch troll.

El-Sayed campaigned with the guy. He refused to disavow any of his positions, including Piker’s statement that “America deserved 9/11.” He was more than happy to receive any and all attention from Piker’s millions of followers.

And then, Piker threatened violence against Jews in general and a Democratic Michigan Jew in particular. So first, El-Sayed tried to distance himself from Piker. That didn’t work. Now, Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell is standing in for El-Sayed, saying during a campaign stop Wednesday that the Senate race between El-Sayed and Republican candidate Rep. Mike Rogers isn’t about Piker and demanding that reporters stop asking her about the man who propelled El-Sayed to the nomination.

Yeah, that’ll work.

The breaking point for El-Sayed and Piker, who were previously thick as thieves, came last week when, during a livestream, Piker put a picture on the screen of Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss — a Democrat who is both Jewish and openly gay. Piker was ranting about American Jews.

“If Jews in America keep putting this — this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone’s going to come around and take action, not against the state of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews,” Piker said — in what amounts to an explicit threat.

El-Sayed issued a statement in response that “I believe all Americans deserve the right to advocate for what they believe without fear of violence” and that his “commitment to Jewish safety is the same as my commitment to the safety of my own daughters.” (If this last part is true, Michigan Children’s Protective Services needs to intervene posthaste.)

Are Abdul El-Sayed’s fortunes linked with Hasan Piker now? Yes No

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My statement on Hasan Piker’s comments regarding Jeremy Moss: pic.twitter.com/bUm96ANJXT — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 24, 2026

This worked every bit as well as it ought to have worked, which is why El-Sayed brought out the (relatively) moderate Rep. Dingell.

Dingell has a long history in Michigan politics. She is the widow of the late Rep. John Dingell, who served for almost 60 years in the House. She has been in the House herself since 2015. And she used that political celebrity to lecture reporters about what Democrats would and would not talk about in the El-Sayed vs. Rogers race. Namely, they weren’t going to be talking about Piker.

Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell goes off on reporters: “I am done! Don’t any reporter ask me about Hasan Piker! It’s not what November is about. Republicans are trying to divide us!” pic.twitter.com/Gu2t3q53T9 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 26, 2026

“I want to tell you: This is just the opportunity to say something to you. I’m done. This election is about what’s going to happen when we elect Abdul [El-Sayed] to the United States Senate,” Dingell said at an El-Sayed campaign event.

“So, don’t any reporter ask me again about Hasan Piker, it’s not what November is about.

“Republicans are trying to make it, they’re trying to divide us, and we got to stop letting them try to divide us. I don’t agree with Hasan Piker on a lot of stuff, and I really don’t agree with him on some of the woman things he said,” she continued. “And we need to win in November, and we will reverse all of the things that they have done.”

The problem is that, if you’re “done” talking about Piker, you probably shouldn’t have a candidate who’s only there because he was propped up by the livestreamer. Another problem: Insisting that the media not talk about something is effectively inviting them to do so.

People who grew up when I did will remember how many times Bill Clinton said he was done talking about the Monica Lewinsky scandal; those a bit older and wiser than me will remember Richard Nixon saying the same thing about Watergate. This rule isn’t just true for presidents, either: Dictating to the media that you’re through discussing an issue is effectively telling them this is precisely the issue they should be focusing on.

And in the El-Sayed/Piker case, it is.

When the candidate first started campaigning with the livestreamer, Pike already had accumulated a litany of violent threats and noxious statements, the worst of which was that “America deserved 9/11.” This was hardly the only one, however, and he perhaps gave everyone a glimpse of the kind of senator El-Sayed would be with this statement: “I f*** the Constitution. I wipe my a** with the Constitution. It’s a f***ing piece of paper, dude.” (Those statements can be found in a quick internet search. We’re not linking to them here. The video is too vulgar.)

And what say you, Mr. El-Sayed?

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed says there is NOTHING that Hasan Piker has said that he disagrees with. JOURNALIST: “Are there any views that Hasan holds that you disavow?” EL-SAYED: “I’m not here to disavow people’s views…” Reminder: Piker said “America deserved 9/11.” pic.twitter.com/8U2IzctPZR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2026

It’s not just state Sen. Moss that’s soured on El-Sayed’s relationship with the streamer, either. Democratic U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten of Michigan (who is not Jewish) wrote in a post on the social media platform X that Piker is “hurting the chances of a Democratic majority in November” and is refusing to coordinate campaign events with the senatorial nominee, according to Politico. I doubt she’ll be the last.

So, sorry, Rep. Dingell: The chances are that you’re going to have plenty of reporters asking you about Hasan Piker and El-Sayed’s refusal to fully disavow him, or you’re going to have to break ties with with El-Sayed’s campaign. It’s just that simple.

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