Michael Cohen Ridiculed on His Own Livestream: Mocked for Ditching Commitment to Flee America if Trump Won

President-elect Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was trolled on social media for backpedaling on his promise to leave the country if his ex-boss won re-election.

The hilarity unfolded Thursday during Cohen’s livestream on TikTok, as Trump supporters ridiculed the disbarred lawyer by repeatedly placing animated graphics on his head as he spoke.

TikTok enables viewers to interact with streamers in real-time by applying funny filters and other effects.

The pranking caused Cohen to get visibly angry and frustrated whenever a viewer put a virtual turkey, pompadour or cowboy hat on his head.

“I don’t like the stupid turkeys. Let’s just knock that stupid s*** off, please,” he pleaded.

“I said I was leaving, and then the following day … I turned around, and I said that there’s no chance in the world that I’m leaving my country,” the disgraced attorney said.

A hostile Cohen defiantly underscored: “I’m not leaving anyway. You leave. This is my country. And I have every right — every single right — within which …

He then stopped mid-sentence as he grew increasingly flustered by the comical pestering.

WARNING: The following videos contains language that may offend some viewers.

To be clear, putting an animated turkey on someone’s head isn’t the biggest smackdown one could deliver online.

But Cohen’s shrill tantrum over the gentle ribbing made the incident absolutely hilarious.

“Ok this is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time,” one X user wrote.

Ok this is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time. Michael Cohen is trying to explain his plans to leave the country after Trump won and is getting increasingly mad as livestream viewers add a Turkey filter to his face.pic.twitter.com/kkLuqt0Gfm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 8, 2024

Others agreed, saying watching Cohen — who testified against Trump in a sham civil fraud lawsuit last year — get humiliated on his own livestream was delicious.

I’ve watched this multiple times now and can’t stop laughing ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/NMwMVRufj2 — Jason (@Steelrfan77) November 8, 2024

🤣🤣🤣 I literally cannot stop laughing and re-watching it, so I can laugh some more 🤣🤣🤣 — 🇺🇸 Michelle Summers 🇺🇸 (@MichelleSu3081) November 8, 2024

As it is, Cohen is no stranger to social media trolling.

The day before the election, he mocked Trump supporters by gleefully predicting that Trump would lose and the MAGA movement would die.

In his snarky X post, Cohen shared a morbid graphic of a red baseball cap that said “RIP” placed on top of a “MAGA” tombstone.

The day has finally arrived…The day that chaos and divisiveness comes to an end! #ElectionDay2024 #HarrisWalz2024 pic.twitter.com/97UfRS60QD — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) November 5, 2024

In September, Cohen vowed to flee the United States and change his name if the billionaire won the election.

“I’m out of here. I mean, I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name,” he told MSNBC on Sept. 24.

Obviously, he had no intention of keeping that promise, despite making it on live TV.

Michael Cohen says he has no choice but to flee the country if Donald Trump wins the election and that he’s already working on getting a foreign passport with a new name. pic.twitter.com/TacYwc2rsJ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 25, 2024

In addition to being a liar, Cohen admitted to being a thief who had embezzled money from the Trump Organization while serving as Trump’s attorney from 2006 to 2018.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges, including tax evasion, campaign-finance violations and making false statements to a financial institution.

He served a three-year jail term, and when he got out in 2021, became a virulent anti-Trumper who did everything he could to derail the billionaire’s re-election bid.

Now that Trump has won the election and Cohen has been exposed as a traitorous rat, it’s fitting that he occasionally gets trolled on social media. As the saying goes: Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.

